TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An argumentative Orlando police officer was fired after authorities said he fled from a traffic stop in his police cruiser.

Seminole County deputies say Officer Alexander Shaouni was on his way to work at the Orlando Police Department around 12:15 p.m. on June 6 when he was caught going 80 mph in a 45 mph zone. Deputies said they had to drive over 90 mph just to catch up with Shaouni as he blew past them.

After several failed attempts to stop the officer, deputies pulled alongside Shaouni’s cruiser and ordered him to pull over through the passenger-side window.

“What? I am going into work, my man,” Shaouni can be heard shouting in a body camera video released by the sheriff’s office. “Why are you trying to pull me over as I am going into work?”

“Because you are going 80 in a 45,” one deputy responds. “Let me see your driver’s license.”

“No,” Shaouni fires back before climbing back into his cruiser and driving off.

Deputies easily identified Shaouni via his badge and police cruiser number. Shaouni was charged with reckless driving, fleeing or eluding police with lights and sirens active, and resisting an officer without violence. His bond was set at $9,000.

In a statement to Nexstar’s WFLA, the Orlando Police Department said, “Officer Shaouni has been relieved of duty pending the Seminole County Sheriff’s criminal investigation and OPD’s Internal Affairs investigation.”