The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday released guidance advising against the use of non-sugar sweeteners (NSS) to control weight or manage noncommunicable diseases, citing a lack of evidence that these products have any long-term benefits.

The WHO also noted that non-sugar sweetener use may be linked to type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and mortality in adults. A study was released earlier this year that found a possible link between the popular zero-sugar sweetener erythritol and strokes, heart attacks, blood clots and death.

“Replacing free sugars with NSS does not help with weight control in the long term. People need to consider other ways to reduce free sugars intake, such as consuming food with naturally occurring sugars, like fruit, or unsweetened food and beverages,” WHO Director for Nutrition and Food Safety Francesco Branca said in a statement.

Branca noted that non-sugar sweeteners lack nutritional value and recommended that people reduce the sweetness of their diets overall. Non-sugar sweeteners that are used in personal care products like toothpaste, skin cream and medications are exempted from this guidance.

This WHO recommendation includes all synthetic or natural sweeteners that aren’t classified as sugars in manufactured foods and applies to all individuals aside from those with pre-existing diabetes.

The organization listed acesulfame K, aspartame, advantame, cyclamates, neotame, saccharin, sucralose, stevia and stevia derivatives as common non-sugar sweeteners it now recommends against.