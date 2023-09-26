MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Powerball jackpot continues to grow closer to $1 billion as thousands of winning tickets were sold in Pennsylvania.
The Pennsylvania Lottery didn’t announce any big ticket winners of $50,000 or more, however, plenty of tickets are worth some money.
According to the PA Lottery, more than 81,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Pennsylvania worth between $4 and $500.
Winning Powerball Numbers for Monday, Sept. 25:
Winning Numbers: 10 12 22 36 50
Powerball: 04
Power Play: 02
Double Play Winning Numbers: 05 16 18 38 40
Powerball: 19
While the jackpot was missed, Powerball officials said that four million-dollar tickets were sold in Florida and Oregon.
With no jackpot winner Monday night, Wednesday night’s drawing is worth an estimated $835 million. Meanwhile, Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is worth an estimated $230 million.