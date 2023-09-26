MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Powerball jackpot continues to grow closer to $1 billion as thousands of winning tickets were sold in Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Lottery didn’t announce any big ticket winners of $50,000 or more, however, plenty of tickets are worth some money.

According to the PA Lottery, more than 81,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Pennsylvania worth between $4 and $500.

Winning Powerball Numbers for Monday, Sept. 25:

Winning Numbers: 10 12 22 36 50

Powerball: 04

Power Play: 02

Double Play Winning Numbers: 05 16 18 38 40

Powerball: 19

While the jackpot was missed, Powerball officials said that four million-dollar tickets were sold in Florida and Oregon.

With no jackpot winner Monday night, Wednesday night’s drawing is worth an estimated $835 million. Meanwhile, Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is worth an estimated $230 million.