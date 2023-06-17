NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of Wintergreen Police Department officer, 31-year-old Mark Christopher Wagner II on June 16.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday, the Wintergreen Police Department was notified that an unidentified man allegedly assaulted two other men at a home on Arrowood Lane. Investigators say, the pair called the police and fled the scene on foot. They are being treated at the UVA Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

At this point in the investigation, State Police says it appears Officer Wagner arrived at the suspect’s home and found the suspect in the woods where a struggle began. During the struggle, Wagner was shot and passed away at the scene.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and Wintergreen Police Department took the suspect into custody. Deputies say he suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

VSP says the officer’s department-issued gun was recovered in the woods, near the scene.

At this time, it is unknown if any charges have been filed and the suspect’s identity has not been released.

WFXR News will update you with additional details as they are released.

Law enforcement on the scene of shooting on Arrowood Lane in wooded area (Haley Conner/ WFXR News)