(The Hill) – A woman was arrested Thursday afternoon after attempting to burn down Martin Luther King Jr.’s childhood home in Atlanta, police said.

The Atlanta Police Department said the woman poured gasoline over the house’s front porch and bushes before being stopped and detained by two off-duty New York Police Department officers who were visiting the home.

“That action saved an important part of American history tonight,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told reporters after the arrest.

The woman was later arrested by responding Atlanta officers and charged with attempted arson.

Atlanta Fire Department Battalion Chief Jerry DeBerry said the house could have been quickly burned to the ground had the witnesses not intervened.

“It could have been a matter of seconds before the house was engulfed in flames,” DeBerry said.

The home is a part of a national historic park and is federal property, meaning the woman could face additional federal charges.

“Tonight, an unfortunate incident occurred at the birth home of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as an individual attempted to set fire to this historic property,” the King Center said in a statement Thursday. “Fortunately, the attempt was unsuccessful, thanks to the brave intervention of good Samaritans and the quick response of law enforcement.”

“We thank the Atlanta Police Department, Atlanta Fire Department, the National Parks Service, and Mayor Andre Dickens for leading the efforts to ensure the safety of our cherished national landmark and its adjacent neighbors,” the organization continued. “Our prayers are with the individual who allegedly committed this criminal act.”