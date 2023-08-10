WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C.-based nonprofit World Central Kitchen (WCK) is working with local partners to provide meals to evacuees from the Hawaii wildfires and emergency workers who are responding.

The fire started on Tuesday, taking the island of Maui by surprise. Strong winds caused by Hurricane Dora, which was passing by the islands, coupled with a dry summer led to the fires.

WCK’s relief team went to Maui to deliver hundreds of sandwiches to emergency workers, shelters and rural communities. The team will continue to help the Maui and Big Island communities to identify and fulfill food and water needs, according to a spokeswoman.

As of late Wednesday, Maui County in Hawaii reported that at least 36 people had died. This makes it the deadliest fire in the U.S. since the 2018 Camp Fire in California, which killed at least 85 people.