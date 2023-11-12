PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now)—A U.S. Marine has become the first female Marine to represent Team USA as a bobsledder making her run for the Olympics.

Captain Riley Tecjek is not only a Marine, she is a pageant queen and a bobsledder. She is stationed in Quantico, Virginia.

Captain Tecjek represents Team USA as the first female Marine bobsledder and is now making her run for the Olympics.

She serves as a Marine Corps logistics officer responsible for moving supplies and people.

“We think of food, medical supplies, water, ammo, anything that anybody needs to support the warfighter,” said Captain Tecjek. “I supply them with all different kinds of support aspects from a logistical side and a supply side to make the students have the best experience possible to make sure that our Marines are trained to the best of their abilities to be the best warfighters this nation has.”

Tecjek spoke with DC News Now as she loaded up Marine students onto buses to study a nearby historic battlefield.

She has served her country in the Marine Corps for nearly 5 years. Drawn in by the opportunities to lead and the physical and mental challenges.

“When I met a Marine recruiter for the first time I was blown away by everything he had to say,” said Captain Tecjek. “There’s only 5 percent of officers are women in the Marine Corps. That baffled me and he said, you can be a leader right away. You can impact lives. You can be a change of face as a woman.”

She has been a face inspiring and lifting up other women in the Marine Corps. But now she will make another lift. Wearing her nation’s flag for a whole different reason.

“You have to be a little adventurous to be able to do a sport like this,” said Captain Tecjek.

She is the first U.S. Marine to represent Team USA in this sport which demands her intensity both mentally and physically.

“80 to 90 miles an hour down an ice slope in freezing temperatures,” said Captain Tecjek. “Getting shaken around. Crashing on your head. Concussions. Ice burn. The whole thing.”

But that’s what draws her in.

“I’m chasing myself to get hundredths of a second faster,” said Captain Tecjek. “Tenths will separate medals. I want to see what I can do with my body and my mind and just keep lifting up the ceilings for what women can really do”

She often pushes herself beyond her comfort zone.

She even competed in a pageant and was crowned Miss Military 2023.

“It’s really cool to see especially young girls look up to you and say wait a minute you look like a princess but you’re also in the military and they can make that connection which is what I’m trying to do is show people that you can do both,” said Captain Tecjek.

Her office is decorated with trophies and medals. But she says it’s the failures are what you don’t see.

“There are times in my last bobsled competition last season you know I was supposed to do really well,” said Tecjek. “Be a favorite and come in Top 3 and I crashed. I’ve had a lot of success and I think why I’m so successful is because of all the failures I’ve had. It’s just people don’t think that things have been hard. Things haven’t been difficult and every day I fail in some capacity. But it’s because of that I keep going. I keep trying. I keep wanting to work hard to be the best version of myself for me, God, my family, and my country.

Now, she’s training for her next goal to represent the USA in the Olympics.

“The Olympics is the one percent of the one percent of the one percent,” said Captain Tecjek. “I think I never thought that would be possible for me. Now that it’s within striking distance. It’s doable and to do that and to be the first female Marine to do so would be something that I could give back to my community and women all around the world. Why that matters for me is not for my own story. It’s for the hundreds of people I want behind me to do the same thing.”