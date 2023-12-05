WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Vice President Kamala Harris set a record on Tuesday afternoon after casting her 32nd tiebreaking Senate vote. The Vice President voted to advance the nomination of Loren L. AliKhan to become a United States District Court Judge in Washington, D.C.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) presented Vice President Harris with a golden gavel to mark the occasion.

“This is a historic day, Vice President Harris has cast more tiebreaking votes than anyone in America’s long and storied history,” Schumer said.

The previous record of 31 tiebreaking Senate votes has been in place for nearly 200 years, according to a White House official. Former Vice President John C. Calhoun set the record in 1832.