TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Security camera video caught two men in the act of stealing an ATM from a Tampa hotel while dressed as maintenance workers, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

On Oct. 25, deputies said two Black men entered the Country Inn and Suites on Falkenburg Road in Tampa shortly before 9 p.m.

They were caught on camera entering the building through a side door of the hotel, then exiting through the same door a short time later carrying the ATM.

Deputies said the men left the hotel in a dark-colored BMW SUV.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call (813) 247-8200.