MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking for five people who surrounded a man then attacked him as part of carjacking that took place in Silver Spring on Oct. 11.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said the man was walking to his car in the 3700 block of Bel Pre Rd. shortly before 10:35 p.m. when the five gathered around him, demanding the key to his 2019 Toyota Corolla. When the man refused to give it to them, they assaulted him, took the key to the car, and ran off. The man followed them. They came back to the area, and one of them got into the car and drove off.

Investigators released surveillance footage showing the encounter.

Hours later, police found the Toyota damaged at the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Heartsfields Road. It had been involved in a collision.

Officers determined that the Toyota had been involved in a traffic collision.

Anyone with information about the crime or the people involved can call the Montgomery County Department of Police’s Major Crimes Division at (240) 773-5070 or (240) 773-TIPS. You also can contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

A reward of up to $10,000 is available for information that leads to the arrest of the people responsible. Callers can remain anonymous.