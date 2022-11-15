WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Crews rescued a number of senior citizens from a burning apartment building in Northwest Tuesday.

DC Fire and EMS first tweeted about the two-alarm fire in the 700 block of 24th St. NW at 11:41 a.m. It was in an apartment on the second floor of the eight-story building. There was heavy smoke throughout it as a result.

Firefighters used ladders and other equipment to lift senior citizens out of windows and get them to the ground, even after crews put the fire out.

DC Fire and EMS said it was triaging and treating a number of patients. At least six people had to be taken to the hospital.

Firefighters said someone lived in the apartment where the fire started. They were working to determine the cause.