NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Highlights from our local girls’ and boys’ basketball teams in northern Virginia!

No. 1 Paul VI at No. 2 Gonzaga (Boys)

In our high school basketball game of the week, the top two teams in our boys’ basketball rankings squared off in the district. Paul VI, showing off their dominance, comes into DC, and takes care of Gonzaga 70-57.

No. 12 Good Counsel at Bishop Ireton (Boys)

The Falcons came into Friday’s match up fresh off a massive win over No. 2 Gonzaga, and continued the momentum. Good Counsel dominates Bishop Ireton 72-52.

Tuscarora (VA) at Loudoun County (Boys)

The top two teams in the Dulles District faced off in Leesburg, as Loudoun County looked to avenge their loss to Tuscarora from earlier in the season. After trailing 8-0 to start the game, the Huskies go on a 10-0 run of their own, and outlast the Captains 44-40.

No. 8 Robinson at West Potomac (Girls)

The Rams came into Friday’s game on a 15-game winning streak. That streak officially came to an end, as West Potomac upsets Robinson 35-33.