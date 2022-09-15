RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – In the coming days, one-time rebates will start going out to eligible taxpayers, according to the Virginia Department of Taxation.

Tax Commissioner Craig Burns gave lawmakers an update on Tuesday morning.

Here is what you need to know:

How much will I get?

The General Assembly approved one-time payments of up to $250 per individual and up to $500 per married couple earlier this summer with bipartisan support.

Virginians may get less than the maximum or nothing at all if they owe money to certain government agencies and institutions. Affected taxpayers will need to resolve those issues with the debt setoff agency.

When will I get the money?

Burns said the first rebates will be issued Friday, Sept. 16 as part of a “soft launch.” Burns said that will ramp up significantly next week but they won’t all go out at once.

Starting Monday, Sept. 19, Burns said they plan to issue 250,000 rebates per day, six days per week.

Issuances will continue through the end of the calendar year until the agency has completed the process for all eligible returns filed by Nov. 1, 2022.

Rebates will be sent out based on the order the state received and fully processed tax returns.

Burns expects 2.9 million of 3.2 million total rebates will be issued by Oct. 10. He said those that filed their return by Sept. 5 should be in the first batch.

Heather Cooper, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Taxation, said the agency doesn’t have the capacity to release all of the rebates at the same time, despite adding resources to get the job done.

How will I get the money?

Rebates will be issued via direct deposit and paper checks.

Burns said, after a rebate is issued, direct deposits will take a few days to arrive and checks will take a week or more.

Rebates that require a check include:

Tax returns with no banking information

Tax returns for taxpayers who owed additional tax

Direct deposits that were rejected due to closed bank accounts

Partial rebates due to a taxpayer debt setoff

How can I check the status of my rebate?

On Monday, the Department of Taxation will launch two new tools to help Virginians through the process. Both online and by phone, taxpayers will be able to find out whether they’re eligible for the rebate, what amount they’re eligible for and when they can expect to receive the funds.

Learn more here.