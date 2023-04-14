CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s Batman John Buckland has officially crossed the Polish border into Ukraine to spend time and bring encouragement to Ukrainian refugees, orphans and soldiers.

Buckland arrived in Ukraine on Friday after landing in Poland earlier in the week. According to the Heroes 4 Higher Facebook page, Buckland has already spent time at an orphanage somewhere in western Ukraine. Buckland said in a previous interview with 12 News that he may not release details of his exact location to avoid creating a security risk.

West Virginia Batman spends time at an orphanage in Western Ukraine (Courtesy Heroes 4 Higher)

While Buckland was at the orphanage, he spent time distributing care packages and cards to the children living there that were written by West Virginia students from Pendleton County.

When 12 News last spot to Buckland, he said that he planned to stay in the country until about April 22. If you want to stay up to date on West Virginia Batman’s journey through Ukraine you can find more photos and videos of his trip on the Heroes 4 Higher Facebook page.

Buckland made his first trip to visit Ukrainian refugees last year when he visited Poland in March of 2022.