It’s not just humans that “Feel/get” the weather, but animals and even plants do so as well. Long ago, people used to look to plants and animals, such as birds, for hints or a prediction of what the day’s weather was going to be. Today these predictors still exist and have even been scientifically proven, but people rarely use them due to the advancement in technology.

In one of many studies done on birds responding to extreme weather, it was found that birds either fly high or low depending upon their heightened ability to hear infrasound, which are sound frequencies that are too low for humans to hear, and air pressure. So if you see birds flying high, the weather is forecast to be clear as birds can fly more easily in dense, high-pressure conditions. If they’re flying near the ground, a storm is most likely coming as air pressure drops and rain is near.

One example of this came from the intuitive nature of the Veery bird. One particular season a collection of Veeries ended their breeding season early, so they could set off on their migration from southern Canada to south America before any tropical storm could impact their flight. Professor of environmental science & ecology, dr. Christopher Heckscher has been studying Veeries and admits that the dataset of one species of bird is small, and does not know how the birds can predict hurricanes so far in advance, but he believes they may be aware of precipitation patterns linked to the el Niño and la Niña cycles that have an impact on hurricane activity.