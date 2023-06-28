With all the wildfires that have been occurring lately, both in Canada and the United States, did you know that they can create tornadoes called fire whirls? Started by fire and at least partially composed of flame or ash, these start with a whirl of wind and may occur when intense rising heat and turbulent wind conditions combine to form whirling eddies of air. These eddies can contract into a tornado-like vortex that sucks in debris and combustible gases. Also known as a fire tornado, a fire whirl consists of a burning core, a rotating pocket of air, and can reach up to 2,000 degrees!! Just like wind tornadoes, fire whirls/tornadoes leave destruction in their wake, uprooting trees as tall as 50 feet high, snapping powerlines, and blowing off roofs.

(Photo Credit: Wikipedia)

So how long do they last? Usually, they last only a few minutes; however, if they get to be over 3,000 feet tall, containing wind speeds over 120 mph, they can then persist for more than 20 minutes. Fire tornadoes are rare but are being recorded more often in recent years. In 2020, when the California Wildfire Season had over 4 million acres burned and over 30 lives lost, at least three of the many huge wildfires in California spawned them. One even led the National Weather Service to issue a historic first…A FIRE TORNADO WARNING! Occurring between Shaver Lake and Huntington Lake, the fire was in one of the largest wildfires ever seen in the state, creating a Pyrocumulonimbus cloud, which according to NASA, is the largest such cloud ever seen in the U.S.!