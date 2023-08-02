With ocean temperatures quite warm over the last couple of decades and with the last three hurricane seasons having 14 (2022), 21 (2021), and 30 (2020) named storms, did you know that there have been two years, since 1850, where NO hurricanes formed? This is not a trick/false statement. In 1907 and 1914 there were tropical storms, but none of the storms had winds above 74 mph, which is the starting point for hurricane-force winds. Looking back as to why those two years were void of hurricanes, part of it had to deal with the cooler water temperatures in the Atlantic, and to some degree, ENSO had an impact in each of the years too. ENSO is a recurring climate pattern involving changes in the water temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. Normally speaking, El Niño years generally suppress Atlantic hurricane activity with fewer hurricanes than normal during the peak of Atlantic hurricane season, which is the month of September. It just so happened that in 1914, an El Nino year, there was only one tropical cyclone, and it ironically formed and lasted 4 days in the middle of September. La Niña years tend to increase the number of hurricanes that develop and allow for stronger hurricanes to form. In 1907, it appears that that season was between a La Nina and neutral phase, which would explain having 5 named storms that season, but thankfully no storm system ever got to strong. In fact four out of the five tropical storms formed in September, October, and November but none got above 55 mph! Here’s to hoping we can get back to those type of seasons as hurricane season is far from the ending date of November 30th.