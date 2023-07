Walking, one of life’s simplest activities, can improve one’s health and all it involves is some time. D.C. ranks in the top ten U.S. cities list for most walkable cities, but who is #1?

FILE — This June 14, 2008 file photo shows a family walking through the fields in the village of Gaiberg, near Heidelberg, southwestern Germany. Germany’s justice minister has launched plans to relax the country’s strict restrictions on family names — for example, allowing couples to take double-barreled surnames and pass them on to their children. (AP Photo/Daniel Roland, file)