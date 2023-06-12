HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — One West Virginia city was named one of the cheapest cities to live in, according to U.S. News & World Report.

According to the ranking, Huntington, West Virginia, and its surrounding areas are considered some of the cheapest.

On a scale of 1-10, the ranking showed that Huntington has a 6.6 for quality of life and an 8.2 for value.

The top 10 cheapest places to live, according to the rankings, include:

  1. Hickory, North Carolina
  2. Youngstown, Ohio
  3. Huntington, West Virginia & Ashland, Kentucky-Ohio
  4. Huntsville, Alabama
  5. Fort Wayne, Indiana
  6. Beaumont, Texas
  7. Peoria, Illinois
  8. Green Bay, Wisconsin
  9. Davenport-Bettendorf, Iowa, and Moline-Rock Island, Illinois
  10. Knoxville, Tennessee