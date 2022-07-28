CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A bill clarifying abortion laws in the State of West Virginia was passed by the House of Delegates on Wednesday in a 69-23 vote.

On Monday, the West Virginia House Health Committee voted 16-6 to push their drafted abortion clarification bill to the Judiciary Committee for further debate.

The bill calls for a total ban on abortion along with making it illegal for doctors to perform abortions and also give out abortion medications. It says it will not punish the mother.

The exceptions in the bill are for fetal anomalies, ectopic pregnancies and medical emergencies. An amendment was also added on Wednesday that would allow for exceptions for rape and incest as long as certain criteria are met.