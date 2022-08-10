SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A South Charleston man accused of stabbing his brother with a shovel was charged with assault.

According to the criminal complaint, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing report at 1178 Sand Plant Road. At the scene, Chase Patrick Lily, 19, admitted to a deputy that he stabbed his brother with a shovel.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a laceration on his eyebrow, the complaint states.

Lily was charged with malicious or unlawful assault. He was booked into South Central Regional Jail on a $5,000 cash bail.