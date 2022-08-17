(WTRF) A West Virginia man blames Amazon for a house fire that killed his mom.

Dion Adkins, from Huntington, says his mom died because the heated pet bed he purchased from Amazon.com was defective.

According to the West Virginia Record, Drema Adkins, Dion’s mother, used the heated bed for her cats to lie on in the downstairs living room.

On February 17, Dion allegedly woke to smoke alarms and found the pet bed was on fire. His mother was trapped upstairs.

Dion allegedly tried to rescue his mom by going outside and climbing a drainpipe, but it broke.

The news outlet reports that Drema died from smoke inhalation.

Dion Adkins is seeking compensatory damages from Amazon for selling the product on their website.