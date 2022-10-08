MOUNT VERNON, Va. (DC NEWS NOW) — Virginia wines, mansion tours, and more!

The Fall Wine Festival & Sunset Tour takes place at George Washington’s Mount Vernon Oct. 7 through Oct. 9, with tickets for two nights sold out in advance.

Mount Vernon hosts wine festivals twice a year. They’re among the destination’s most popular events.

The festival features 20 wineries from across Virginia. Food from the Mount Vernon Inn will be available for purchase.

A ticket lets you bring a blanket, buy a bottle of wine and relax on the East Lawn overlooking the Potomac River. Those in attendance may catch a glimpse of George and Martha Washington.

Julie Almacy, Director of Public Affairs for George Washington’s Mount Vernon, said the festival has offerings you normally can’t get on a regular day trip.

“It’s unlimited tastings. You get a tour of the mansion. You can go down to the basement, which is a rare opportunity. That’s not usually open to the public,” said Almacy. “It’s just a wonderful way to come out and enjoy the beautiful outdoors.”

Although tickets for Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 sold out ahead of the event, tickets still were available for Sunday, Oct. 9 as of Saturday morning.. Tickets range from $43 to $53.