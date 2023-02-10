WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — At around 4:10 a.m. Metropolitan Police responded to reports of a woman struck with a pipe in the 1300 Block of Good Hope Road.

Responding officers canvased the area for suspects and encountered a man entering a vehicle with a woman. Officers attempted to stop the man. The man ignored the officer’s commands and eventually the man was shot, according to police.

The man was taken to hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

The woman driving the vehicle that the man was attempting to leave the scene in, fled shortly after the altercation.

Police are asking that woman to come forward and cooperate with police, she is asked to call (202) 727-9099.

A large quantity of drugs was recovered in the man’s possession.