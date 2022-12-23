PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Investigators were looking into the circumstances that led to death of a woman whom a car hit early Friday morning.

The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that officers were at University Boulevard and 23rd Avenue around 5:50 a.m. after they received word that a vehicle hit a pedestrian. When they got there, they found a woman in the roadway. Medics took the woman to the hospital where she died.

Police said the driver of the car involved stayed at the scene.

Detectives asked anyone who has information about what happened to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.