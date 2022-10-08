WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of people came together in D.C. and across the country on Saturday for the Women’s March. This year’s theme was “Women’s Wave,” focusing on reproductive rights ahead of the midterm elections.

Thousands of women and men marched through the streets of D.C., from Folger Park to Union Square in front of the Capitol.

“It’s so important for women to unite together to make sure that our rights and our children’s rights are protected,” said Ashleigh Robinson, who drove from Kingsville Md.

“I came down here to support women’s rights you know and reproductive health and you know, it’s not all just about abortions,” said Molly Boczkowski of Dumfries, Va.

Many women are feeling a sense of urgency after Roe v. Wade was overturned in June.

“I feel like in the past, it’s kind of just been like, ‘oh, abortion rights,’ but now it’s it’s real,” said Autumn Mead. “It’s for everybody. And that’s just the reality. We have to accept that we need to actually get out and vote.”

That’s why Mead and her friends drove down from State College, Pa.

“A politician has no right to say what I can and can’t do with my body, and that if they don’t start listening to what we have to say…we’re going to vote them out,” said Emma Cox.

Amid the event, there were some clashes with counter protesters

“There were both pro-life, pro-choice people here,” Boczkowski said.

But many women left feeling empowered by the march.

“The turnout today was gave me hope that we’re going to be able to elect the right people into office to lead our country to a better place,” Robinson said.

The crowd is hoping to use the momentum to turn the tide ahead of the mid-term elections.

Election day is just one month away on November 8, which could decide who has the power in congress.