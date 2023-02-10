UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — In less than 20 years of existing, Wise High School has now had two former football players make it to the Super Bowl – Ryan Smith in 2021 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and now Zach Pascal with the Philadelphia Eagles this year.

“You don’t believe it when you first start coaching,” Wise football head coach DaLawn Parrish said. “During time when you see how good young men develop and you follow their careers on through college through the pros, I could see that it was going to happen again.”

The school opened in 2006. Parrish has been the coach since the start of the program.

“To see somebody that told you they wanted a chance to play pro, they wanted a chance to go to the next level,” Parrish told DC News Now. “[Pascal] to be able to get the opportunity, he didn’t get it the easy way, right, he got picked up as a free agent. He had to earn his right and prove how good he actually is. To see that and his dreams to be fulfilled, it almost feels like I’m playing.”

Pascal, who is Old Dominion’s all-time leader in receptions, was a college standout and Taylor Heinicke’s top receiver with the Monarchs. After going undrafted, Pascal caught 15 touchdowns in four seasons for the Colts.

Parrish said the work Pascal put in at Wise, helped him reach the big game.

“When he was at Wise he ran track, he played football, he did seven-on-sevens, he had little trainers, he did extra work, he did everything he could,” Parrish said. “He never compromised team or himself but anything extra that he could do to get better, he did it.”

Pascal could become a Super Bowl champion Sunday, but he’s already considered a champion at Wise.

“That’s the type of person he is, he gives his all for everything,” Parrish said. “He loves, he cares, he’s committed, he’s a Puma for life.”