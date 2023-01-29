Pegula Ice Arena located on the campus of Penn State University

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA (WTAJ) — No. 12 Penn State women’s hockey beat Lindenwood 6-3 at Pegula Ice Arena on Saturday afternoon for Senior Day.

Junior forward Kiara Zanon scored her 21st goal of the season in the win, breaking the program’s single-season record. She finished the game with two points.

The Nittany Lions rallied from a two goal deficit in the second, and scored six unanswered goals.

Senior forward Eleri MacKay had two goals and an assist. She had a pair of goals and an assist in Friday night’s 5-1 win over Lindenwood.

Morgan Neitzke had a goal and assist for Lindenwood.

Penn State is now 20-8-2 on the season, while Lindenwood drops to 3-23-0.

Up next, the no. 12 Nittany Lions travel to Syracuse on Friday, February 3 at 6:00 p.m.