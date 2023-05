ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 2023 PGA Championship has officially begun! Below is a list of essentials to stay up to date with the latest events.

Leaderboard:

Starting Times:

How To Watch:

If you’re unable to head out to the Oak Hill Country Club in person, there is plenty of coverage on TV, as the eyes of the golf world are focused on Pittsford and the 2023 PGA Championship.

Here’s where you can watch on TV/online: