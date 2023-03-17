ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The field for the PGA Championship at Oak Hill will, as usual, include the absolute best players golf has to offer.

All of them. Including those playing on the LIV Tour.

The PGA of America announced Wednesday the complete list of exemptions that will create the field for the PGA Championship in May. There are no provisions that prevent players on the LIV Tour from competing.

That means Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and anyone else who would have otherwise qualified will be allowed to play at Oak Hill.

The Masters made a similar decision in December. The R & A announced LIV players could compete in the Open Championship Tuesday.

No one is happy that golf is currently divided, but the PGA of America is focusing on different priorities that come with caretaking a major championship.

“Our decisions are always based on what’s in the best interest of the PGA of America and conducting the best Championship possible,” said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh. “Sadly, the current division in the professional game is not good for the sport or the future of the game. We hope there might be some resolution soon.

“In the meantime, as always, our focus will be on our mission to grow the game and improve the lives of our members, who work so hard to impact millions of lives every day.”

And that means everyone who’s anyone in golf can come to Rochester this spring.