ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — People traveling to the PGA Championship are getting the opportunity to take in some local flavor.

The Taste of New York tent at Oak Hill Country Club is full of a rotating selection of food and beverages from our region, including more than 100 wineries, breweries, eateries, and more. Governor Kathy Hochul paid a visit Thursday.

Vendors we spoke to say this is a tremendous opportunity.

“We are out here sampling fresh fruit juice, we make it right in Geneva in the finger lakes. Make it right on our orchard, it’s cold pressed. Made with apples and simple ingredients. And we’re just excited to be part of the pga tournament,” said Red Jacket Orchards owner Brian Nicholson.

The tent is open from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. through Saturday. Sunday hours are 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.