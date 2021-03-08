Remarkable Women of 2022

Congratulations to Capriece Piper, DC News Now’s 2022 Remarkable Woman of the DC Area!
Capriece Piper
Woodbridge, VA
Jo Grante
Fredericksburg, VA
Adrienne Okoro
Prince George’s County, MD
Carleah Summers
Frederick, MD
DC News Now want to recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and quality of life.
Throughout Women’s History Month, DC News Now will highlight four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.
One woman will be named the DC Area’s Woman of the Year and win a $1,000 donation to her charity of choice! From the more than 100 local winners, one woman will be selected and named Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year!
