Remarkable Women of 2022

Congratulations to Capriece Piper, DC News Now’s 2022 Remarkable Woman of the DC Area!

Capriece Piper Woodbridge, VA A natural-born dancer sharing her gift of dance with underprivileged and at-risk girls in Prince William County, Virginia. Read More… Jo Grante Fredericksburg, VA A “servant at heart,” Jo Grante is often referred to as a natural-born caregiver. Read More… Adrienne Okoro Prince George’s County, MD Okoro balanced tutoring and a full-time job in the bursars’ office at the University of Maryland, the same university where she obtained her 3 degrees. Read More… Carleah Summers Frederick, MD Andrea’s house is a faith-based non-profit organization that changes the lives of mothers who are dealing with substance abuse. Read More…

DC News Now want to recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and quality of life.

Throughout Women’s History Month, DC News Now will highlight four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

One woman will be named the DC Area’s Woman of the Year and win a $1,000 donation to her charity of choice! From the more than 100 local winners, one woman will be selected and named Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year!

Meet 2021’s Remarkable Woman Winner: Ruanna Hess

DC News Now’s local Remarkable Women 2021 winner was Ruanna Hess—a volunteer for CCAP/Loaves of Fishes in Martinsburg, WV; a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother; and a woman well-loved by her community and friends and family. Learn more about our past winner.











2021 Remarkable Women Finalists

Sharon Wise Washington, DC D.C. activist helps the homeless after experiencing life on the streets. Read More… Valarie Davis Montgomery County, MD Following a passion to make the world a better place, Valarie says she’s not at her best when she’s focusing only on doing one thing. Read More… Ruanna Hess Martinsburg, WV It’s the little things: Ruanna is motivated simply by bringing joy to others. Read More… Holly Yost Berkeley Springs, WV A female business owner, a mother and now a teacher; this Remarkable Woman finalist built her company from the ground up during what she described as the lowest point in her life. Read More…

Meet 2020’s Remarkable Woman Winner: Paula Moore