CoComelon baby products have long been considered to be one of the most sought-after toys. In the last few years alone, you’ve likely noticed that the CoComelon series has exploded in popularity, especially with young toddlers and preschoolers. If your kids are avid fans of the 3D animation’s catchy tunes and nursery rhymes, then why not give them their very own CoComelon doll or toy to use during playtime?

All of the series’ merchandise is designed to help young children learn animal sounds, colors, letters, numbers and several other skills that allow them to play and learn about the world around us. A CoComelon gift can be a great educational gift for your child.

Best Cocomelon gifts fans will love

Top action-figure gift

CoComelon Official Friends & Family 6-Figure Pack

Kids can now officially play and sing all day long with Cody, JJ, Nina, TomTom and YoYo in real life. This CoComelon family set contains two JJ figures in two super cute outfits each, while all of the 3-inch figurines are easy to move and the perfect size for little hands. Kids will have no problem reenacting out their favorite songs and videos, thanks to each one being lightweight and easy to grip. Each character also has lifelike detailed features and are all vibrantly colored with non-harmful paints and dyes. Some parents complain that the paint on the figures’ bodies can chip off and flake pretty badly, so be aware of letting children play with the toys in their mouths.

Top reading gift

CoComelon Nursery Rhyme Singing Time Plush Book

Walk through the everyday life of JJ and sing along to your favorite CoComelon songs featured throughout each page of this adorable plush book. Five different nursery rhymes straight from the show are included, such as the “Bath Song,” “Old MacDonald,” the “Thank You Song,” “Yes Yes Bedtime” and “Yes Yes Vegetables.” The cuddly book’s tethered JJ allows you to place him inside different special pockets for an extra dose of fun interactions. Every turn of the page will feature a delightful song that your child will grow to love and remember. Each playful melody will help your kid adjust to bath time, bedtime and saying thank you. Some parents mention, however, that although the book contains a variety of different songs, it doesn’t play them in their entirety.

Top playtime gift

Comelon Deluxe Interactive JJ Doll

Your little one will love to play with this CoComelon-inspired deluxe interactive JJ doll from the hit children’s TV show. Kids can play dress up or have feeding time with JJ as sounds feed of him eating and giggling play back. Once you press the doll’s tummy, you can play back phrases, other sounds and popular songs like “Yes Yes Vegetables” and others. When mealtime comes around for JJ, the peas disappear from the spoon each time you feed him. The doll also comes with other essentials like a plastic bowl filled with peas and a removable set of clothes and a pair of shoes.

Top naptime gift

CoComelon Official Musical Bedtime JJ Doll

The educational YouTube series’ most popular character, JJ from CoComelon, comes to life with this highly detailed cuddly plush doll that has its very own Teddy Pillow Plush. Once the doll’s sound box is switched on, kids can enjoy listening to a combination of seven sounds and phrases by squeezing its tummy. A clip of the popular CoComelon nursery rhyme, “Yes Yes Bedtime,” can even be played during naps so that your little one can sleep well every time. You can use a damp cloth to spot clean the doll if it gets dirty. The head is also known to be hard and detaches easily despite the rest of the doll’s body being soft.

Top bath time gift

CoComelon Bath Squirter Toys

Encourage your toddler’s love for the hit TV show and bath time with this set of six bath squirter toys. Each one is based on Cocomelon’s JJ and showcases him in a shark outfit and fisherman outfit alongside baby shark, mommy shark, turtle and goldfish. Each squirter can easily be filled up with water and given a squeeze by toddlers whether they are in the tub, pool or elsewhere; a great toy to give both young boys and girls who love the show. A few parents have reported that the toys don’t last for a long time and may be hard for a toddler to fill and squeeze with water.

Top tech gift

eKids CoComelon Wired Headphones for Kids

This tech toy is perfect to give your child if they are just beginning to use computers, smartphones and tablets for educational purposes. Preschoolers can easily connect any device via the headphone’s 3.5-millimeter jack and enjoy premium sound quality regardless of what they choose to listen to or watch, such as movies, TV, YouTube, virtual classes, audiobooks, music and more. The featured headphone splitter will allow users to share their audio port and connect another pair of wired headphones with the same device and friends to the same device. Long road trips, car rides, remote lessons and more will now be easier to endure for your kid thanks to these headphones being able to be adjusted for a more custom fit with its adjustable headband and soft ear cushions. The headphone’s outer ear features two of the show’s cute and popular characters.

Top everyday gift

CoComelon JJ and Melon Plush Stuffed Animal Toys

Your kids can snuggle and play with a cute and soft JJ and Melon plush doll from the uber-popular animated YouTube series. The JJ doll and Melon are the perfect plush duo for young kids to watch and listen to nursery rhymes and songs from CoComelon. The JJ plush features him in his blue night jammies, while Melon features his signature ladybug on his head. Each one measures approximately 8 inches and can be played with by children ages 18 months or older. Unfortunately, the watermelon is much more stuffed than the JJ doll, with both items appearing smaller in person.

Top building block gift

CoComelon Patch Academy 53 Large Building Blocks

Foster young bright minds with this construction block set inspired by the show, which allows children to imagine their own mini adventures with JJ and friends. The 53-piece block set comes with six CoComelon-themed characters and a variety of vibrant building blocks in different shapes and sizes. The larger blocks are a great way to teach little hands how to build dexterity, while the smaller ones help foster problem-solving skills and creativity. You can also play along with your kids and strengthen your parent-child bonds and encourage the foundation of social skills. Parents can help teach children about color and pattern recognition with each colored block as well. However, the small storage container makes it difficult to store toy items after playtime once they’re removed from initial packaging.

Top playset gift

CoComelon Deluxe Family House Playset with Music and Sounds

This family house playset is a nice gift to give children since it can be used during on-the-go play and comes with a handle that makes carrying it around easier. The playhouse itself features activated buttons that play “Skidamarink,” the cleanup song and other fun sounds and phrases once they’re individually pressed. Accessories include a sofa, chair, fridge, baby shark, bathtub and more; the entire JJ family with the pet dog are all here as well. A coloring page cut-out is also included within the set’s packaging and can be a fun activity for kids and family to join in together. Despite containing several fun and interactive toys, this set is known not to include the YoYo CoComelon character and comes with Bella instead.

Top musical gift

First Act Musical Keyboard

Portable and lightweight, this sing-along keyboard is great for kids who enjoy playtime anywhere and everywhere. The keyboard’s design features eye-catching flashing lights and an intuitive 23-key keyboard that is easy to follow along with during play sessions. The carry n’ go handle is also a nice addition, thanks to it being extremely easy to grip and portable. Children can play along and listen to clips of the CoComelon “ABC Song” and the “Music Song.” Brain memory, hand-eye coordination, melody recognition and more are all improved upon when the toy is in use. Screws are known to fall out of the toy’s backing, so be careful about placing instruments in cribs and playpens where children are more prone to choking accidents.

