What are the best wireless meat thermometers for grills and smokers?

Summer is the best time to host backyard parties and grill up mouth-watering food. Nothing beats spending quality time with family and friends, whether celebrating a holiday or getting together to have fun. However, when you have to babysit the grill, it doesn’t leave you much time to interact with your guests.

While using a meat thermometer is essential to ensure all meat is cooked to perfection, not all models give you the flexibility to leave the grill unattended. So, if you want to pay attention to your guests while your grill does the work, consider these 10 wireless meat thermometers.

What to look for in a wireless meat thermometer

Monitor type

There are three main types of monitors or transmitting styles. The first is entirely wireless, including the probe. The only way to monitor the temperature and other data is with a smartphone.

The second type comes with a monitor that clips onto your grill and is connected to the probes. It also transmits information to your smartphone using WiFi or Bluetooth.

The third type includes the monitor connected to the probes like the second type. However, this one comes with a second wireless monitor to keep with you rather than using a smartphone. All three types are considered wireless meat thermometers since you can monitor the temperature away from the grill.

Remote range

Perhaps the most important feature is the remote range, typically from 100 to 500 feet. If your entertaining area is far from your grill, choose a meat thermometer with an extensive range, so you don’t have to miss out on any fun.

Number of probes

Depending on what you’re cooking, you may require several probes. Otherwise, you’ll have to take out the probe and transfer it to the other food. For example, if you’re cooking four chicken breasts, having a meat thermometer with four probes will allow each chicken breast to be monitored simultaneously.

Best wireless meat thermometer

Meater Plus Smart Meat Thermometer

Whether you’re cooking with your grill, smoker, air fryer or oven, this meat thermometer can tackle any cooking method. This smart meat thermometer is 100% wire-free and transmits information directly to your phone or tablet. Plus, you can monitor the grill up to 165 feet away, allowing you can spend more time with your guests.

Sold by Amazon

ThermoPro TP20 Wireless Meat Thermometer With Dual Meat Probe

With an accuracy range of 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit and a remote range of up to 300 feet, you’ll get perfectly cooked meat without standing by the grill. It comes with dual probes to cook two types of meat simultaneously and features a kitchen timer and alarm function, which can be preset to your desired doneness levels.

Sold by Amazon

Weber iGrill 2 Thermometer

This thermometer sends all information to the iGrill app on your smartphone or tablet and features food doneness alerts, temperature presets, customizable food temperatures and a log of previous grilling history. It monitors up to four probes at a time and even alerts you when it detects low fuel levels.

Sold by Amazon

MeatStick X Set Smart Meat Thermometer

Let your grill do all the work with this durable smart thermometer designed to withstand high heat. It’s safe to use in the dishwasher and deep fryer and has a battery life of over 24 hours, making it ideal for the smoker. With the MeatStick app, you can keep an eye on the grill from up to 260 feet away.

Sold by Amazon

NutriChef Smart Bluetooth BBQ Grill Thermometer

Even a beginner can be a grill master with this meat thermometer, thanks to 11 preset temperatures and instant push notifications to your smartphone. You can monitor two types of meat at once or cook steaks to separate doneness levels. Also, the stainless steel cable and probes can withstand temperatures up to 482 degrees and are safe to leave inside the grill.

Sold by Amazon

Soraken Wireless Meat Thermometer With 4 Probes

This wireless meat thermometer comes with four color-coded probes to monitor several pieces of meat simultaneously and has two additional slots so you can have up to six probes at a time. When you’re away from the grill, the thermometer is operated with an app, allowing you to set a high or low-temperature range, set a timer and receive notifications on your smartphone.

Sold by Amazon

Inkbird Waterproof 150 FT Bluetooth Meat Thermometer

Since it has a built-in magnet, the digital screen sticks right on your grill or other magnetic surfaces and is waterproof to withstand inclement weather. This thermometer comes with four probes and a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 40 hours. Plus, you can monitor the progress from up to 150 feet away.

Sold by Amazon

Bfour Wireless Bluetooth Digital Meat Thermometer

This multifunctional meat thermometer features temp history, preset temperatures, a timer, a backlit display, a smart alarm and custom temperatures. It’s designed with powerful Bluetooth 5.0, so you can monitor the grill up to 200 feet away on your phone. Plus, it comes with two probes, has a high-temperature range from 33 to 572 degrees and is accurate within 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit.

Sold by Amazon

ThermoPro TP25 500FT Bluetooth Meat Thermometer with 4-Probes

With a reliable connection and an impressive range of up to 500 feet, you’ll never miss a moment with your guests while grilling dinner. It has four uniquely colored probes to monitor several pieces of meat and the ambient temperature. Plus, the powerful rechargeable battery lasts up to eight months on a single charge.

Sold by Amazon

Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer with Wireless Bluetooth Connectivity

This smart meat thermometer is entirely wireless, including the stainless steel probe and magnetic charging dock. With the Yummly app, you can monitor everything on your phone, from built-in timers to assisted cooking programs.

Sold by Amazon

