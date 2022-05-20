Skip to content
DC News Now | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
81°
Washington, DC
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Traffic
US & World News
Roe v. Wade
Politics
Washington, DC
Virginia
Maryland
West Virginia
Crime
Entertainment
Life
Health News
Coronavirus
Travel News
Capitol Review
Veterans Voices
inFOCUS
Mental Health Break
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Reports: Yu-Gi-Oh! creator found dead off Okinawa …
Man arrested for deadly shooting of 19-year-old
Gasoline prices dip a quarter from recent $5 highs
How much money would West Virginians see from 10% …
Weather
Current Conditions
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Live Weather Cameras
Weather Radar
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Washington Commanders
Baltimore Ravens
Washington Nationals
Baltimore Orioles
Washington Capitals
Washington Wizards
Maryland Sports
Washington, DC Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Community
Pawesome Pets
Remarkable Women of the DC Area
Best & Brightest
Gift of Giving Back
Events
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Contests
The FRIENDS™ Experience Sweepstakes
Best & Brightest
Free Pizza Friday
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
This Just In
DCW50 Celebrity Interviews
Contact DCW50
About
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Email newsletter signup
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
BestReviews
Best beach dress
Top BestReviews Headlines
Best camping stool
Best Acana dog food
How to fly a drone
Best colorful phone case
The best Levi’s shorts
Best gray throw pillows
More BestReviews
Best black Crocs
The 8 best dry shampoos on Dermstore
Best wicker laundry hamper
As allergy season continues, these vacuum cleaners …
10 wireless meat thermometers that help you pay attention …
Best Puma socks
Best Calvin Klein bra
Apparel
The best Levi’s shorts
Best Puma socks
What you can expect from the Nordstrom Anniversary …
The 8 best two-piece swimsuits
Best Under Armour pants
Best Levi’s 501 shorts
Best wetsuit
Best bralettes
View All Apparel
Appliances
Best Frigidaire dishwasher
Best dorm refrigerator
Oven-free cooking appliances for cooking during summer’s …
The best Frigidaire refrigerator
Gas ranges may soon be a thing of the past. Is it …
Best stainless steel dishwasher
View All Appliances
Automotive
Best OBDII scanner
These 8 products will make washing your own car ridiculously …
Best trunk organizer
Best car seat cover
Best truck bed storage ideas
Best spray wax for cars
View All Automotive
Baby & Kids
Best Britax booster seat
Best Maclaren strollers
This new interactive plush toy helps relieve anxiety …
Tommee Tippee pacifier vs. BIBS pacifier
Best Evenflo baby gate
Best baby slings
View All Baby & Kids
Beauty & Personal Care
The 8 best dry shampoos on Dermstore
Best lip balm with SPF
Best deodorant for hyperhidrosis
Best deodorant for body odor
How to get rid of razor bumps
The 10 best Sol de Janeiro products
View All Beauty & Personal Care
Bed & Bath
Best dorm under-bed storage ideas
Best cooling mattress topper
Best bed sheet on Amazon
Best firm mattress topper
Best surface-mount medicine cabinet
Best Jersey sheets
Best MyPillow pillow
Best free standing toilet paper holder
Best memory foam mattress topper
Best twin XL mattress
View All Bed & Bath
Most Read on localDVM.COM
NC man wants officer arrested in granddaughter’s …
Rapper No Savage held without bond
Fairfax County detectives solve 25-year-old mystery
Lightning cause of house fire in Prince William County
DC officer shoots pit bull that charged K9
Trending Stories
NC man wants officer arrested in granddaughter’s …
Rapper No Savage held without bond
Fairfax County detectives solve 25-year-old mystery