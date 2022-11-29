Like other garments and gear by the brand, Nike sweatpants feature the Nike logo with the iconic swoosh.

Which Nike sweatpants are best?

Nike makes a large selection of products that appeal to everyone from observers to athletes, including shoes, clothes, jackets and gear. Within the brand’s clothing line, sweatpants top the list in popularity thanks to their versatility and comfort.

Often referred to as training pants, joggers or fleece pants, Nike makes sweatpants in different sizes, colors and style variations. They are available for men, women and kids. A popular choice is the Nike Women’s Therma Fleece Training Sweatpants for both working out or hanging out at home.

What to know before you buy Nike sweatpants

Reasons to wear Nike sweatpants

Sweatpants are great for warming up and working out, but those aren’t the only reasons to slip on a pair. From the practical to the fashionable, there’s a good chance you’ll wear Nike sweatpants on many occasions.

To keep warm: The material and structure of sweatpants are meant to lock in heat. This feature is handy for warming up muscles for effective exercise routines and workouts.

While playing sports: Sweatpants are made of soft and flexible material with a relaxed fit for comfort. The fabric also wicks moisture. These characteristics make them the perfect attire on the court, in the gym or on the field.

For a stylish look: Laid-back apparel is always in style. What’s more, today’s trending athleisure looks call for garments such as sweatpants and sweatshirts.

While lounging: Not only are the material and fit of sweatpants perfect for providing warmth during cold-weather activities, but these features also make them ideal for kicking back and relaxing around the house.

To sport your favorite brand: If you love Nike, you’ll appreciate adding one or more pairs of the brand’s sweatpants to your wardrobe.

Nike sweatpants for men, women and kids

Nike makes sweatpants for the entire family. You’ll find a wide selection of styles in numerous sizes for all adults, juniors, big kids, little kids and toddlers.

Pairing Nike sweatpants with shirts and shoes

Sweatshirts and athletic sneakers are the most popular items to pair with sweatpants. Both work with these casual pants to create an athletic or athleisure style. However, several other types of shirts and shoes will also work with sweatpants:

Polo shirts

Crop tops

T-shirts

Tank tops

Boots

Casual flats

Sandals

Slip-on athletic shoes

What to look for in quality Nike sweatpants

Styles

In addition to traditional sweatpants with a relaxed fit, tapered legs and elastic at the ankles, Nike makes a variety of other styles. These include pants with flair legs, baggy fit, slim fit, capris, straight legs and open hems.

Materials

Cotton, polyester and a blend of cotton and synthetic fibers are the materials Nike uses to make its sweatpants. The materials are made into a soft fleece fabric that insulates the wearer from the cold.

Colors

Nike makes sweatpants in just about every shade of the rainbow. So whether you want a pair that sports your team’s colors or one that matches your personality or favorite sweatshirt, the company makes a pair that will fit your color preference.

How much you can expect to spend on Nike sweatpants

Nike sweatpants range in cost from about $30 for kids’ styles to $120 for a pair made of lightweight yet insulated proprietary Tech Fleece. However, the average price falls between $45-$70.

Nike sweatpants FAQ

Will Nike sweatpants shrink when I wash them?

A. It’s possible that a little shrinkage will occur when you put your Nike sweatpants in the washer and dryer, especially if you choose a pair that’s 100% cotton. Following the instructions on the care tag attached to your garment will help prevent it from shrinking. When in doubt, wash your sweatpants in the cold cycle and dry them on a low or air-dry setting.

Do Nike sweatpants sizes run true-to-size?

A. Nike sweatpants have earned praise for their sizes that offer a true fit for most consumers. However, the fit can vary depending on the style of sweatpants. It’s also dependent on the preference of the wearer. A rule of thumb to follow is to order up a size if you prefer a loose fit or down in size if you like pants that fit a bit snug.

What are the best Nike sweatpants to buy?

Top Nike sweatpants

Nike Women’s Therma Fleece Training Sweatpants

What you need to know: From working out to hanging out, these women’s sweatpants by Nike are the perfect addition to any wardrobe.

What you’ll love: Nike’s Therma Fleece sweatpants do a good job maintaining warmth and wicking moisture. They feature an attractive classic fit and are made of soft fleece material for all-day comfort.

What you should consider: Consumers who prefer a tighter fit may find this pair somewhat baggy.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s and Amazon

Top Nike sweatpants for the money

Nike Men’s Sportswear Club Fleece Jogger Sweatpants

What you need to know: If you are looking for traditional sweatpants for the gym or to hang out on casual days, this is the pair to get.

What you’ll love: These classic sweatpants are warm and comfortable. They are also stylish wardrobe essentials that look great with casual fashions. You can choose from a nice selection of colors.

What you should consider: The fit may be short for taller individuals.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon

Worth checking out

Nike Kids’ 7-20 Club Fleece Pants

What you need to know: These are comfortable Nike sweatpants designed especially for kids of different ages and sizes.

What you’ll love: These cozy Nike sweatpants are available in sizes for kids of various ages. The fleece material is soft and warm. With a waistband that’s easy to adjust, they provide a versatile fit as a youngster grows.

What you should consider: A few customers complained of damaged pants that were missed by quality control.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s and Amazon

