Which maternity jumpsuit is best?

Maternity jumpsuits have become popular because they’re easy to wear, comfortable and stylish. A jumpsuit is also a great way to accentuate and show off your growing baby bump. For a cute, fashionable maternity jumpsuit that lets you feel great about your changing body, the My Bump Maternity Ruffle Off-Shoulder Jumpsuit is the best.

What to know before you buy a maternity jumpsuit

Adjustability

Because your body keeps changing during pregnancy, your maternity jumpsuit should allow adjustments to easily accommodate your bump while keeping you comfortable. An extra row of buttons, zippers, waist belts or belt hoops makes it easy to customize your jumpsuit so it sits just right on your bump or can be changed when lying or sitting down. There should also be enough room around the bump area in case you need to wear a maternity belt underneath without it feeling too bulky.

Size

Your jumpsuit should not be too small, as this may restrict blood flow, nor should it be too large. You can use a standard size chart to pick the size closest to your measurement in inches.

Your regular size remains the same size in maternity clothes, so you do not need to order a size up or down. For instance, if your normal size is 12, your maternity jumpsuit is still a 12. This is because high-quality jumpsuits for pregnant people have been made with the weight and size fluctuations that come with pregnancy in mind.

Waistline

Your maternity jumpsuit should have a soft waistline made from an elastic material, even if the entire jumpsuit isn’t made from that material. This avoids the strain that could come from waist-hugging jumpsuits with stiff waistlines made from other materials.

Your maternity jumpsuit’s waistline should also be higher than that of regular clothes to accommodate your changing size. This might look awkward on some body shapes but you can easily balance it out by throwing on a coat or kimono to elongate your frame.

Color

Brightly colored maternity jumpsuits tend to draw attention to your silhouette, while dark and muted colors appear slimming. It’s best to keep your accessories to a minimum when wearing a brightly colored jumpsuit to avoid looking too busy. You can accessorize more with dark colors, using hand bracelets or necklaces, as long as the color complements that of your jumpsuit.

What to look for in a quality maternity jumpsuit

Stretch

The fabric of a high-quality maternity jumpsuit should have a good amount of spandex or other comfortable, stretchy material. When pulled, the fabric should stretch out but easily spring back into shape when released. With the right amount of stretch, you can wear your jumpsuit for several years without worrying about it getting too tight or losing its shape and looking shabby.

Durability

Even with the challenges that come with your beautifully changing body, you can wear a maternity jumpsuit of high quality for several periods of your journey without its appearance depreciating. Its material should be thick, not flimsy, as this shows poor quality. Thinner fabrics mean it’ll be more likely to tear as you go about your daily activities. It should also not be sheer or see-through and should keep your bump warm and snug.

Comfort

Your jumpsuit should be as comfortable as it is fashionable or cute. It shouldn’t feel scratchy but should be soft and warm, with no excess threads poking through. It should not restrict your airflow but should be as breathable as possible to avoid overheating when the temperature gets warm. The most comfortable jumpsuits are usually made from materials such as cotton or modal rayon, mixed with stretchy materials such as spandex or Lycra.

How much you can expect to spend on a maternity jumpsuit

They cost about $30 to $180, depending on make and size.

Maternity jumpsuit FAQ

Can people who aren’t pregnant wear maternity clothes?

A. Yes. Some people wear maternity clothes that still fit their postnatal bodies.

When do I need to start wearing maternity clothes?

A. At about three to four months, or when your bump starts to get big enough that it shows or makes you feel uncomfortable in regular clothes.

What’s the best maternity jumpsuit to buy?

Top maternity jumpsuit

My Bump Maternity Ruffle Off-Shoulder Jumpsuit

What you need to know: This stylish maternity jumpsuit is made from polyester and spandex for comfortable stretch and fit.

What you’ll love: This chic jumpsuit has a ruffle that hangs off the shoulder. It is easy to dress up or down. The fabric is lightweight and machine-washable. It comes in 14 classic, pastel and jewel-toned colors.

What you should consider: The legs are a little on the long side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top maternity jumpsuit for the money

Oyoangle Maternity V Neck Sleeveless Knot Jumpsuit

What you need to know: This V-neck, spaghetti-strap jumpsuit is lightweight and adjustable.

What you’ll love: The drawstring makes it easy to adjust the size as your bump grows. It’s made from polyester, viscose and elastane so there’s stretch. It comes in black, burgundy and dark green.

What you should consider: The material is a little thin, which makes it breathable but potentially see-through if more fitted.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

La Clef Smocked Maternity Jumpsuit

What you need to know: This fashionable maternity jumpsuit has a smocked neckline and wide pant leg.

What you’ll love: The neckline is cute and the wide legs give it some swish. It’s made from rayon and spandex. There are pockets and it’s machine-washable. It comes in six colors, including magenta and navy blue.

What you should consider: The straps are not adjustable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Nentapmun Gomwalk writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.