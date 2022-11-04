Which Christmas living room decor is best?

From watching a classic holiday movie to opening presents, the living room is often the center of the Christmas season in the home. Finding the perfect decorations for your living room can make these holiday moments even more special. With so many decorations to choose from, like trees, lights, garland and stockings, it can be a little overwhelming to know where to start or what decorations to add to your already existing collection.

If you’re just starting your Christmas decor collection or are looking for the perfect artificial tree, then the National Tree Company Dunhill Fir Tree will look great in any living room.

What to know before you buy Christmas living room decor

Where do I start if I don’t have any decor?

Whether you’ve just moved into your first home or are getting into the Christmas spirit for the first time, starting your holiday decor collection can be both exciting and stressful. The easiest first move is to purchase a tree. You can decorate your tree relatively inexpensively with some ornament sets and lights, and then build your collection from there. If you have a tree but aren’t sure what to add next, try placing a strand of garland on your mantle or hanging stockings. Some simple touches like these can go a long way towards making your space feel festive.

Adding to your existing collection

If you’ve been decorating for years and are looking to add in a few new Christmas living room decorations, then there are some decor items that easily fit into any collection. For a living room with a staircase visible, add a couple of teardrop bunches of branches to the outside of the stairs. You can also replace or cover the picture hanging over your fireplace with a wreath for the duration of the holiday season. Try adding some Christmas pillows to your couch or placing some flameless candles in the windowsills.

Storage space

Before making any new purchases, think about where you will store the items. Christmas tree boxes can take up a lot of space. You don’t want to purchase the perfect tree only to discover that you have no place to put it when Christmas is over.

What to look for in quality Christmas living room decor

Trees

A tree is the quintessential Christmas decoration. No matter the size of your living room, the right tree for your space is out there. You can find trees anywhere from 2-12 feet tall, and they come with various bottom diameters. Many have lights already wrapped on their branches. These lights can be white, multicolored or have the capability to switch between the two.

Garland

Garland can really make your living room look like you went the extra mile in your decorating. Often, garland comes with battery-powered lights and decorations, like bows, ornaments, flowers or pinecones. It comes in various lengths tailored towards use on a mantle, staircase or column. Before buying garland, measure the space where you intended to use it. This will make sure you get the correct length.

Lights

Lights are one of the most versatile Christmas decorations, and you can use them in many spots around your living room. Try lining the inside of your windows, wrapping them around your lamp bases or using them to fill a glass vase.

Stockings

Stockings are a great way to personalize the decor in your living room. You can find stockings that are simple knitted socks or printed with a favorite cartoon character. You can order many of them with a personalized name on the top or with room for you to do the personalization yourself.

How much you can expect to spend on Christmas living room decor

If you are purchasing a larger item, like a Christmas tree or decorated garland, expect to pay between $200-$1000. Smaller decorative items, like stockings or figurines, will cost you around $15-$40.

Christmas living room decor FAQ

Can I leave my Christmas tree lights on overnight?

A. While Christmas lights look loveliest at night, don’t leave them on while you sleep. When left on for prolonged periods of time, lights, even those that are LEDs, can overheat. This can create a fire hazard. Using a timer that automatically turns the lights off after a certain amount of time is a convenient option for ensuring they don’t get left on for too long.

How tall of a Christmas tree should I get?

A. A standard tree height is around 8 feet tall, but it is important to know your ceiling height before purchasing a tree. Don’t forget to add in room for a tree topper. An extra 12 inches included in the height of your tree should leave plenty of space for a topper.

What’s the best Christmas living room decor to buy?

Top Christmas living room decor

National Tree Company Dunhill Fir Tree

What you need to know: This beautiful artificial tree is pre-lighted with 900 LEDs.

What you’ll love: This tree is full bodied and realistic in appearance. The lights can shine white or multicolored in 10 different functions. The tree is available at 6 feet, 7.5 feet or 9 feet. The hinged branches and pre-strung lights make for easy set up, takedown and storage.

What you should consider: The needles on this tree can be scratchy, and you might need to wear gloves when fluffing it out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Top Christmas living room decor for the money

Sunnyglade 3PCS 18″ Christmas Stocking

What you need to know: These sizable stockings are perfect for loading up with Christmas treats.

What you’ll love: This set of three stockings features a snowman, Santa Claus and a reindeer. Each stocking reads “Merry Christmas” at the top. The burlap material is durable and topped with the plush Christmas characters. Each stocking has cute detailings

What you should consider: There have been rare reports of the details not being secured well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

National Tree Company Lit Christmas Garland

What you need to know: This lighted garland is perfect for decorating the mantel in your living room.

What you’ll love: This garland mimics the appearance of a Norwood Fir with its realistic branch tips. The garland is 9 feet long and has 50 UL white lights. The needles are fire-resistant, non-allergenic and durable to last you many years. You can use this garland on your mantle, staircase or columns.

What you should consider: This garland is on the expensive side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

