This is the best time to buy for the avid cook in your life. Shopping ahead of the rush may also help you to avoid shipping delays.

If you’re shopping for kitchen items this holiday season, check out these gifts. Numerous top-selling products any home chef would love are available at prices sure to impress. Whether you’re looking for a cookware set for a serious chef, an air fryer for someone who likes to simplify meal time or a sous vide cooker for the culinarian who has it all, we’ve found gifts for the cooking enthusiasts on your list.

Read on to discover our favorite products for home chefs that includes coffee makers, food storage options and a variety of popular small appliances that make life in the kitchen easier during the holidays and all year long.

Trending kitchen gifts

Breville Smart Oven Pro Countertop Convection Oven

The Breville Smart Oven Pro delivers the power of convection cooking from your countertop. It features proprietary Element IQ technology that cooks evenly and produces excellent results. It’s versatile too, thanks to its 10 built-in cooking functions.

Keurig K-Duo Single Serve and Carafe Coffee Maker

The K-Duo by Keurig offers the best of both worlds for coffee lovers, a traditional 12-cup drip coffee maker with a carafe, plus a single-serve brewer, all in one sleek machine. What’s more, it has a brew-strength function and is compatible with any K-cups for customized hot beverages.

Vitamix Ascent Series Smart Blender

Vitamix’s Ascent Series blenders automatically adjust according to the container size you choose, then blend to perfection. This model is compatible with numerous Ascent Series blending cups, has modern touch controls and is backed by the company’s outstanding 10-year warranty.

All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set

The D3 cookware set by All-Clad is built to impress, with gorgeous stainless steel construction and cook-friendly features. Aluminum cores, well-fitting lids and sturdy stay-cool handles are highlights of this premium set. It’s available today at a deep discount.

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill

There’s no need to give up grilling when the weather turns cold if you own the Ninja Foodi indoor grill. Not only does it produce authentic grilled flavors, but this versatile appliance also bakes, dehydrates, roasts and boasts a built-in air fryer.

AeroGarden Harvest Elite Indoor Garden

It’s possible to grow fresh herbs all year long with the AeroGarden Harvest Elite’s complete hydroponic growing system. It includes everything needed to get started, including six grow pods with a variety of popular herbs and Miracle Gro Plant Food to help them sprout and grow.

Bella 8-Quart Dual-Basket Air Fryer

Chances are, you won’t find a better deal on a more versatile air fryer this season than the low marked-down price of Bella’s dual-basket model. It provides eight-quart capacity over two baskets so you can prepare two different foods at once. The streamlined touchscreen is packed with presets that eliminate the guesswork of preparing meals, sides and snacks with the touch a button.

More kitchen products to check out

