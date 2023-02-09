Which parkas for winter are best?

It’s pretty cold in most parts of the country this time of year. And it’s only going to keep getting colder. Among the many, many clothing options for keeping warm are parkas.

These jackets are usually more insulated than most, and they have a hood lined with fur or some other material. This makes them perfect for those living in the harshest of climates, but at the same time makes them a little too hot for those in cooler ones.

What to know before you buy a parka for winter

Function vs. fashion

Most parkas focus on function, meaning they’re bulky enough to swallow the wearer while keeping them as warm as possible. Other parkas are leaner, sacrificing some insulation in favor of a cleaner, trimmer look.

Pockets

Parkas typically have at least one or two pockets, though where they’re placed varies. Some have as many as six or more on the front, with more on the sleeves and interior.

Cost

Parkas for adults typically cost $50-$400. Parkas for children typically cost $50-$150.

Best men’s parkas for winter

Canada Weather Gear Men’s Parka

This one is loaded with pockets, including five on the front alone. It’s wind- and water-resistant, heavily insulated and can be machine-washed. It comes in four sizes and two colors.

Sold by Amazon

Magcomsen Men’s Parka

The hood that makes this jacket a parka is removable if the weather isn’t cold enough for it. It has two zippered side pockets and a zippered chest pocket. It comes in five sizes and 24 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Tanming Men’s Parka

The body’s interior and the hood are lined with faux fur and there’s a zippered left inside pocket. The hood is removable. It comes in six sizes and eight colors.

Sold by Amazon

Ween Charm Men’s Parka

It’s polyester, including the lining made of microfiber polyester. The hood has drawstrings to help keep your face warm on windy days. It comes in seven sizes and 15 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Yozai Men’s Parka

It seals with both a zipper and snap buttons, so there’s no way wind will find its way inside. Elastic cuffs help with this, too. It comes in five sizes and eight colors.

Sold by Amazon

Best women’s parkas for winter

The North Face Women’s Parka

This parka uses responsible goose down insulation to keep you warm on even the most frigid days. The hood’s faux fur is removable. It comes in seven sizes and six colors.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Uoiuxc Women’s Parka

There’s a drawstring waist to eliminate the empty space inside between your body and the parka for superior heat retention. It comes in six sizes and 11 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Wantdo Women’s Parka

This stylish parka is tapered around the waist to be form-fitting. It has four front pockets, including two zippered ones around the chest. It comes in six sizes and 10 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Wantdo Long Women’s Parka

This Wantdo parka is longer and thicker, favoring maximum warmth thanks to four layers of insulation and protection over being stylish. It has It comes in six sizes and 10 colors.

Sold by Amazon

WenVen Women’s Parka

This is waterproof and uses imitation feather cotton insulation. The fur trim is detachable, the cuffs are elastic and it has button-snapped pockets. It comes in six sizes and 14 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Best girls parkas for winter

Aofur Unisex Child’s Parka

This parka is bursting with fur to keep your girl as warm as possible. The shape and designs are unisex, so you can pass it down to any other child. It comes in four sizes and three colors.

Sold by Amazon

Eddie Bauer Girls Parka

This parka has a detachable faux-fur trim and the hood is lined with fleece. It has a zippered chest pocket and zippered side pockets. It comes in six sizes and five colors.

Sold by Amazon

Lands’ End Girls Parka

This parka has SnowGuard wrist cuffs that keep water and wind outside where they belong. It comes down to just above the knee when properly fitted. It comes in five sizes and 11 colors.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Wantdo Girls Parka

The faux-fur trim is detachable from the hood, and the hood is detachable from the jacket. It has four exterior pockets, two around the waist and two at the chest. It comes in four sizes and four colors.

Sold by Amazon

Zshow Girls Parka

This parka is more fashionable than most thanks to a unique buttoned seal that covers the zipper. Buttoned side pockets offer storage without breaking the aesthetics. It comes in five sizes and nine colors.

Sold by Amazon

Best boys parkas for winter

Canada Weather Gear Boys Parka

This is wind- and water-resistant, and durable enough to withstand the rough-and-tumble activities kids can get into. It comes in six sizes and 11 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Dkny Boys Parka

This parka has four roomy exterior pockets and is machine-washable. It’s heavily insulated to keep your boy warm for as long as he stays outside. It comes in five sizes and seven colors.

Sold by Amazon

Eddie Bauer Boys Parka

This simple, straightforward parka achieves what it’s supposed to without muss, fuss or a high cost. It has several hook-and-loop sealed pockets. It comes in six sizes and four colors.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Farvalue Boys Parka

This parka’s wrist cuffs are windproof and can be tightened for a better fit. The left sleeve also has a pocket, in addition to the four pockets on the front. It comes in five sizes and seven colors.

Sold by Amazon

Wantdo Boys Parka

This is another simple, low-cost parka. It has two font pockets around the waist to help keep the hands warm, and they can be buttoned closed when not needed. It comes in four sizes and eight colors.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.