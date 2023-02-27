Which oversized cardigan is best?

Oversized cardigans are associated with winter because they feature more fabric and provide warmth. Contrary to this assumption, an oversized cardigan can be worn all year, depending on the fabric. Oversized cardigans can range in length from the top of the thigh to the ankles. In pursuit of the best oversized cardigan, consider where you’ll be wearing it, the fabric and the color.

If you’re searching for a comfortable, lightweight oversized cardigan, the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardi is tough to beat.

What to know before you buy an oversized cardigan

Occasion

When purchasing an oversized cardigan, consider where you’ll be wearing it. If the fabric of the cardigan is thick, it’s best worn outdoors in the fall and winter, while an oversized cardigan made with poly blend is more versatile. Where you plan to wear the cardigan determines the style and fabric. If the event you’re attending is outdoors, consider the season when choosing an oversized cardigan. A heavier cardigan is better in this case. If the occasion is indoors, a light oversized cardigan may work better.

Color

The color of your oversized cardigan can follow the standard of the season you’re in or can simply be a color you enjoy. Darker colors such as reds, greens and burnt oranges are often worn in the fall and winter, while light pink, blue and yellow may be worn in the spring months. To make your cardigan stand out, consider wearing a light shirt underneath a dark cardigan and a dark-colored shirt underneath a light cardigan. If you’re going for a tonal look, choose a layering garment of the same color in a different shade.

Fabric

This specific style of cardigan can be lightweight so it doesn’t weigh you down when you’re on the move, or feature heavy fabric such as knit for a chunky look that provides warmth. Lightweight cardigans are made of polyester or nylon and aren’t constricting. You can wear these cardigans year-round depending on the location and the amount of coverage you desire.

Oversized cardigans made with knit or thick cotton fabric are typically worn outdoors in the fall and winter season and can be heavy to wear. If a cardigan is made of wool, it poses the risk of the garment being itchy, though wool is extremely warm.

What to look for in a quality oversized cardigan

Pockets

Some oversized cardigans feature multiple pockets for on-the-go storage and comfort. The more storage an oversized cardigan features, the more versatile it is when heading out of the house. Pockets shouldn’t make the garment look boxy or feel weighed down. If they’re stitched in place, they should blend with the cardigan’s overall style and keep your items safe.

Method of closure

Buttons: Oversized cardigans that feature buttons allow for an adjustable neckline, depending on the number of buttons. The higher the buttons go, the more adjustable the neckline becomes. This is the most time-consuming method of closure. Knit cardigans may feature buttons rather than ties.

Tie: Oversized cardigans that feature ties allow the sweater to fit loosely or form to the body. The tie is almost always located in the middle of the cardigan. When tied tightly, the waist is taken in for an hourglass figure. If left untied, it fits loosely and looks more relaxed. Though the neckline isn't adjustable, this is a quicker method of fastening the cardigan.

How much you can expect to spend on an oversized cardigan

Oversized cardigans cost more than regular cardigans due to the additional fabric. An oversized cardigan typically costs $40-$180, depending on the brand and the material.

Oversized cardigan FAQ

What kind of shirts can I wear under an oversized cardigan?

A. Oversized cardigans can be worn with any style of undershirt when layered, but the most flattering style is a short-sleeved shirt that’s tucked in. This can be weather-dependent, but for the most part, those planning to wear a large cardigan should tuck their shirt in for a great look.

If I’m buying a cardigan online, how do I determine my size?

A. When buying an oversized cardigan online, check the product reviews first. This section may detail how the item fits others who bought it. The photo and website description may not do a good job of detailing this, but the reviews should include the wearer’s height, weight and build to help you make your decision on which size will be best to purchase.

What’s the best oversized cardigan to buy?

Top oversized cardigan

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardi

What you need to know: The circle design gives this cardigan a slouchy, oversized look.

What you’ll love: It has an open front for a casual style. It’s extremely soft and cozy. You can machine-wash it, so keeping it clean is easy. It comes in five colors, including taupe, pewter and black.

What you should consider: If you want it to look extremely oversized, you may need to size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top oversized cardigan for the money

Goodthreads Women’s Oversized Boucle Shaker Stitch Cardigan

What you need to know: Practical and stylish, this cardigan is made from bouclé sweater yarn.

What you’ll love: It has a flowy oversized fit and comes in sizes XS-XXL. The two side pockets are practical, while the open front gives it a relaxed look. It comes in over 10 hues, including black, coral and burgundy heather.

What you should consider: The fabric is prone to pilling in the wash.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Merokeety Women’s Chunky Knit Oversized Lantern-Sleeve Cardigan

What you need to know: You’ll look casual and stylish in this oversized chunky knit cardigan.

What you’ll love: It’s made from acrylic yarn, so it washes well and dries quickly. The lantern sleeves add to the oversized appearance. It’s available in more than 15 shades, including sage, rust and mustard.

What you should consider: The sleeves are long, so you may need to roll them up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

