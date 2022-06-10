Which turtleneck dress is best?

Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean you can’t wear a dress. A turtleneck dress is both comfortable and cozy. Depending on its color, it could even brighten up those dreary winter days and spark some joy when you see your reflection. Turtleneck dresses are easy to style because they can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion or your mood. The best turtleneck dress is the Ninovino Women’s Turtleneck Ribbed Knit Long Sleeve Slim Fit Sweater Dress.

What to know before you buy a turtleneck dress

Warmth

Consider what kind of warmth you need from your clothes when looking for the right dress. Most turtleneck dresses have long sleeves and keep you warm. If you’re someone who already gets warm easily, or you live in a place that doesn’t get cold, it’s worth factoring that into your decision whether to get one. Some dresses are made of thinner material and can be layered if need be, while others are essentially like wearing a big heavy sweater.

Style

If you’ve never worn one before, you might be wondering how to style a turtleneck dress. Depending on the fit and the material, you have lots of options. Some look nice over leggings with tall boots, while others go well with tights and nice heels or flats. Think of your potential outfits as a composition that needs balance, and go from there.

Need vs. want

You don’t have to buy something only because you need it, but need can be useful in pointing you in the right direction. A turtleneck dress is generally stretchy and comfortable, balancing casual comfort with chic fashion. But it’s also practical, since it can keep you warm. Consider how a dress like this will fill a gap in your wardrobe.

What to look for in a quality turtleneck dress

Fit

Some turtleneck dresses are fitted, hugging your figure, flattering and modest at the same time. These tend to be made of thinner material and are easy to layer with your outerwear. Other styles are much more loose and drapey, casual and relaxed. They usually come in a thicker knit that enhances the cozy vibe.

Color

Even if it’s the type of dress normally associated with winter and colder weather, there’s no reason you can’t wear a turtleneck dress in fun colors or interesting patterns. Look at options that offer a variety of colors and try something bold. Bright colors are often especially delightful on cold, gray days.

Length

Turtleneck dresses come in a variety of lengths. Some are midi and go about halfway down the calves. Others are knee length or hit at mid-thigh. If you tend to run hot, a shorter dress can be an easy way to regulate your body temperature and offset how warm the dress is. If you need the warmth, a longer dress might suit you better, especially if it’s easy to layer with other warm garments.

How much you can expect to spend on a turtleneck dress

A turtleneck dress can cost anywhere from $20-$40.

Turtleneck dress FAQ

How do I style a turtleneck dress?

Very easily. Leggings, tights and skinny jeans can work well. Chunky boots or shoes, high heels or flats all look great, too. Depending on the type of dress you get, you can wear a thick sweater or coat on top.

Can I wear a turtleneck dress even if I’m busty?

You absolutely can! Having a certain body type does not mean you can’t wear certain things. All that matters is that you like what you’re wearing and it makes you feel great.

What’s the best turtleneck dress to buy?

Top turtleneck dress

NinovinoTurtleneck Ribbed Knit Long Sleeve Sweater Dress

What you need to know: This slim-fit midi-length dress is super flattering and comfortable to wear.

What you’ll love: With a variety of colors and colorblock options, it’s easy to find something to suit your wardrobe and your winter vibe. The neck comes up high enough to keep you warm.

What you should consider: It only goes up to size XXL and can only be washed by hand in cold water.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top turtleneck dress for the money

Urban CoCo Long Sleeve Turtleneck Bodycon T-Shirt Dress

What you need to know: This is the perfect mid-thigh length for anyone looking for a turtleneck dress.

What you’ll love: Featuring soft material composed primarily of viscose, this dress looks great with knee-high boots or chunky wedges with a leather jacket on top. There are lots of color options and the snug fit will keep you cozy.

What you should consider: It only goes up to size XL and will shrink if washed in hot water and dried on hot.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Millchic Turtleneck Long Lantern Sleeve Sweater Dress

What you need to know: This short, blousy dress is perfectly comfy.

What you’ll love: Easy to wear with leggings or thrown over a long flowy skirt, this short turtleneck dress comes in a wide rib knit for visually appealing texture. The lantern sleeves are stylish and elegant and the color choices are phenomenal.

What you should consider: It only goes up to size XL and can only be washed by hand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

