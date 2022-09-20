Bosch vs. Frigidaire: Which dishwasher is better?

Bosch and Frigidaire offer high-quality dishwashers with state-of-the-art technology and modern designs. The appliances from both brands make cleaning dishes easy and convenient, no matter your household size. They also streamline the process, which is ideal for busy households. When it comes to choosing between them, the main things to look out for are build quality, cost, cleaning power and extra features.

Bosch dishwasher

Back in 1886, Robert Bosch founded a workshop that focused on electrical and mechanical engineering work. At first, the workshop primarily installed telephone and related systems. Over time, the brand pivoted to vehicular systems, such as ignition coils, drills and other tools. Bosch then switched to more consumer-focused technology, which eventually led to the development of their dishwashers.

Today, Bosch has an impressive collection of dishwashers. These appliances have different standout features, such as adjustable racks and larger capacities than standard models. Most of these appliances are also quiet, reliable and modern-looking.

Bosch has budget-friendly dishwashers ranging from $500-$1,000. It also has higher-end models that cost up to $2,000.

Bosch dishwasher pros

Stainless steel appliances that are constructed with high-quality materials, which last for years.

Many models are Energy Star-certified and energy-efficient.

There are front-control and top-control options.

They’re sleek and come with different handle designs.

Most have an adjustable middle rack, as well as other rack systems to suit your dishwashing needs.

They have a 24/7 Aquastop, which keeps the machine from overfilling with water and leaking.

Many models have CrystalDry technology, which can dry dishes quickly.

Cycle options include a glass cycle, eco cycle, ExtraWash and SpeedPerfect.

These dishwashers are generally quiet, making them perfect for nighttime use.

Some models are ADA-accessible.

Bosch dishwasher cons

Not all models dry the dishes well.

Those with advanced technology and features are pricey.

Older models can get stuck on a cycle, requiring a reset.

When overfilled, food particles can be transferred from one dish to another while running.

Best Bosch dishwashers

Bosch 800 Series 24-inch Stainless Steel Top Control Tall Tub Dishwasher

This Energy Star-certified dishwasher is quiet enough to be run at night. It also has built-in intelligent sensors that check the cleaning progress of the dishes throughout a cycle. Plus, it comes with options to sanitize and dry dishes. It also comes with an adjustable third rack for households with lots of dishes.

Bosch 500 Series 24-inch Stainless Steel Top Control Tall Tub Pocket Handle Dishwasher

Available in stainless steel and white, this powerful appliance has a PrecisionWash feature that can clean even the toughest dishes. It also has AutoAir, which automatically opens the door to help dry the dishes more quickly once the cycle ends.

Bosch 300 Series 24-Inch Stainless Steel Front Control Tall Tub Dishwasher

This dishwasher comes with different handle designs, as well as the option for either front or top controls. Inside, there’s a middle rack that can be placed in nine different positions for optimal loading capacity. This appliance has five wash cycles and four settings, including delay start, half load and sanitize.

Frigidaire dishwasher

Frigidaire, a subsidiary of the multinational company Electrolux, was founded in Fort Wayne, Indiana. In 1923, the company announced its first self-contained refrigerator unit, which was co-created by Nathaniel B. Wales and Alfred Mellowes.

By 1990, Frigidaire was known for its high-quality appliances, ranging from stoves and microwaves to refrigerators and dishwashers. These modern appliances are reliable, budget-friendly and offer great performance. The dishwashers start at around $350, but can go up to $750 or so.

Frigidaire dishwasher pros

These dishwashers offer excellent performance and all the same features as other leading brands at a lower price point.

There are top and front control options.

Some dishwashers, such as the Frigidaire Gallery series, have a stainless steel tub that’s easy to keep clean.

Many come with multiple spray arms to cover more dishes.

Cycle options include Normal, 30-Minute Wash and Fast Wash.

Most are Energy Star-certified, meaning they’re energy-efficient and can cut energy costs.

Newer models offer maximum sterilization, as certified by the National Sanitation Foundation.

Select models have adaptable technology, such as DishSense, which automatically changes the cycle settings for an effective clean.

These appliances often come with a SpaceWise organization system, which lets you adjust the upper rack to fit more dishes.

Frigidaire dishwasher cons

Some dishwashers only come with a plastic tub.

The racks aren’t always easy to adjust.

These models are louder than others and could be disruptive when running at night.

The capacity in some models is more limited.

Best Frigidaire dishwashers

Frigidaire Gallery 24-inch Smudge-Proof Stainless Steel Top Control Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher

This sleek model is energy-efficient and offers excellent performance for the price point. It has a stainless steel tub and can hold quite a few dishes. It has a five-level wash system that can clean nearly any grime, food or grease. It’s also relatively quiet.

Frigidaire 24-inch Stainless Steel Top Control Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher 49 dBA

Certified for being energy-efficient and its sanitization properties, this reliable dishwasher offers a deep, thorough clean. It has DishSense technology that automatically changes the cycle to ensure the dishes are completely clean. It also has EvenDry technology, which helps dry the dishes at the end of the cycle. The third-level rack is perfect for fitting smaller items, such as utensils or silverware.

Frigidaire 24-inch Stainless Steel Top Control Built-in Tall Tub Dishwasher 54 dBA

This dishwasher comes with a BladeSpray Arm that effectively sprays dishes wherever they are positioned on the rack. It also has a built-in heating element that can dry the dishes with ease. Besides this, it has DishSense and a delayed start setting. As a tall-tub dishwasher, it has a large capacity than most.

Should you get a Bosch dishwasher or a Frigidaire dishwasher?

Bosch and Frigidaire dishwashers both offer a thorough clean and work well in small to medium-sized households. Some models have adjustable racks for increased capacity.

If you’re looking for a reliable dishwasher that’s also budget-friendly but doesn’t come with quite as many grills, consider Frigidaire. However, if you’re ready to splurge on something that lasts a long time and has more advanced features, go with Bosch.

