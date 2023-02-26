Which sensory toy for toddlers is best?

Be it running, climbing or touching everything around them, toddlers are little explorers who love the feeling of being free. Sensory toys can give them some creative freedom while inspiring fun and joy.

If you’re looking for the right type of sensory toys for your toddler, choose one like Edushape Sensory Puzzle Blocks that can spark creativity while making the learning process fun and playful.

What to know before you buy a sensory toy for toddlers

Interests

As your child grows, you’ll get to know what they like, which can help you choose toys they’ll love. Observe when they play around the house and see if they favor one activity over another. For example, if you notice your child is a spinner, jumper or toe walker, you can buy a balance board or trampoline to inspire their play. In contrast, if your child loves to build, buying a kinetic sand or clay toy is a great choice.

Variety

Quality toys are often multisensory options that activate two or more senses. If your child is teething and looking for something to munch on and also wants a toy that’s soft enough to be squeezed, you don’t have to go looking for new toys if you already have a varied toy that addresses these needs. Open-ended toys such as rainbow blocks or magnetic tiles engage a variety of senses, triggering creativity as your child uses them to dream up stories.

Function

Every toy is designed with a function in mind, even though there may be multifunctional options. Liquid timers or fidget toys are a good option if you’re looking to boost your child’s focus and concentration skills. The right sensory toys for your child should offer entertainment to keep them occupied without them getting bored.

What to look for in a quality sensory toy for toddlers

Safety

Kids love all kinds of toys, but toys are matched with specific ages for safety reasons. For instance, parts of certain toys are so small that they cause a choking hazard. Toddlers may also like to chew their toys. When buying a sensory toy, ensure it’s unbreakable or strong enough to withstand chewing to minimize the risk of them ingesting anything harmful.

Longevity

While children grow up pretty fast, it’s a great bargain to choose toys that can grow with your child. For instance, an activity dome can serve as a comfortable play space or cozy sleeping den for your child, whether a newborn, infant or toddler. Durability is another factor that influences longevity. There are toys designed to withstand your child’s chewing, fiddling, squeezing or twirling.

Therapy

If you’re looking to combine fun and therapy, sensory toys can be very therapeutic to kids while also enhancing play. For example, toys like fidget spinners or spiky balls can be beneficial if you want something to capture your child’s attention. At the same time, sensory tents or weighted blankets can help them relax and quell any overwhelming feelings.

How much you can expect to spend on a sensory toy for toddlers

Most sensory toys cost $13-$30, but you can expect to pay up to $30 for toys like stuffed animals or plushes.

Sensory toy for toddlers FAQ

What’s the best sensory toy for my toddler with autism?

A. Generally, toddlers like the same toys, whether they’re neurotypical or neurodivergent, such as puzzles, blocks, balls, cars or books. However, specific toys can benefit kids with autism, as they stimulate and engage the senses to improve sensory play. These include pop tubes, hammock swings, vibrating cushions and sensory mats.

Are sensory toys safe?

A. Apart from supervising your child’s playtime, you should also select age-appropriate toys for your child. Choosing toys made with safe materials such as wood, ABS plastic, rubber or organic cotton is another way to ensure safety.

What’s the best sensory toy for toddlers to buy?

Top sensory toy for toddlers

Edushape Sensory Puzzle Blocks

What you need to know: This sensory toy is an excellent choice for developing fine motor skills and enhancing logic and reasoning in children ages 2-5.

What you’ll love: The blocks feature pyramid-shaped nubs on all sides so your child’s small hands can easily grip them. They’re ready to go out of the box — no assembly required.

What you should consider: The nubs are on all sides of the blocks, which may make it difficult to stack. This can be frustrating if your child wants to use them for building.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sensory toy for toddlers for the money

Sassy Whirling Wheel Waterfall and Rain Barrel Connecting Tubes

What you need to know: This colorful toy creates fun while helping your child learn interactively.

What you’ll love: It includes spinning parts that can stimulate your toddler’s eye-tracking and visual exploration abilities. There are also interchangeable tubes that enhance hands-on learning and curiosity.

What you should consider: Some toy components won’t function unless you put water in them, which isn’t always feasible.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Infantino Press & Stay Sensory Blocks

What you need to know: This uniquely shaped set of block toys can help develop your child’s imagination and thinking skills.

What you’ll love: These blocks bring out the creativity in your child, thanks to their unique interlocking pattern, allowing your little one to use their imagination. The blocks can easily be put together, pulled, stacked up or built sideways, which makes for interesting sensory play.

What you should consider: Some users complained about the blocks not sticking together when stacking them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

