The difference between a diaper caddy and a diaper bag comes down to layout and where you likely will use it.

Which diaper caddies are best?

As a new parent, it can seem like you have an endless list of tasks to juggle before your newborn arrives. From completing the nursery, baby-proofing your home and getting all your tools together, it helps to stay organized.

Among many essential baby items, there’s one you must have to avoid a frustrating diaper-changing experience. Consider a modern, functional diaper caddy such as our top pick, the Ubbi Portable Diaper Changing Station + Diaper Storage Caddy Organizer, for a quick and easy experience.

What to know before you buy a diaper caddy

Size and capacity

Would you prefer a smaller caddy that has limited storage space but that you can tuck away out of sight? Or would you prefer an oversized caddy that can fit days’ worth of supplies? If you have multiple children still in diapers or use cloth diapers, a smaller caddy typically does not have adequate storage space.

Budget and color

It’s not always the right choice to purchase the most expensive diaper caddy, considering the costs of the items it will hold. If you opt for a more budget-friendly option, ensure it isn’t too flimsy and comes with enough storage compartments and space to help you stay organized.

Space

In addition to ample space to fit all your baby’s essential items, similar to a diaper bag, a quality diaper caddy also has pockets or other compartments. The point of a diaper caddy is that a parent or guardian can easily grab the items they need when changing the baby. Additional exterior and interior pockets and compartments can help with quick access.

What to look for in a quality diaper caddy

Handles

The last thing you want is to grab your diaper caddy and have the handle give out, spilling all the items while your baby cries in the background. Better yet, find a diaper caddy with straps or handles that fit over your shoulder. This frees up your hands so you can get more done.

Changing pad

There are a lot of costs when it comes to baby essentials. One additional cost with a diaper caddy is a changing pad. The best ones come with easy-to-clean changing pads. However, many people do fine with burp cloths or blankets in place of an official changing pad.

Easy-to-lean material

A diaper change can turn messy in the blink of an eye. The best diaper caddies are made from easy-to-clean materials such as polyester and plastic. Usually, you can throw modern caddies with felt or other soft-cloth materials in the washing machine or spot-clean them with wipes.

How much you can expect to spend on a diaper caddy

Depending on various factors such as size and brand, expect to spend $20-$40 on a quality diaper caddy.

Best diaper caddy FAQ

What’s the difference between a diaper caddy and a diaper bag?

A. The difference between the two comes down to organization. Diaper caddies are excellent portable tools best used in stationary locations such as your home or car. The purpose of a diaper caddy is for parents to have easy access to all their items when they need to change their baby’s diaper. On the other hand, diaper bags prove more beneficial when you need to carry all your items on the go. For example, a diaper bag is easier to carry around on a trip. It not only holds your baby’s essential items, but serves as a central location for your phone, keys and wallet.

How many diapers can a caddy hold at once?

A. This number can range greatly from 30 diapers to more than 70. The exact number depends on the diaper caddy’s size and storage space. Generally, a standard-size diaper caddy holds enough diapers to last a few days.

What’s the best diaper caddy to buy?

Top diaper caddy

Ubbi Portable Diaper Changing Station + Diaper Storage Caddy Organizer

What you need to know: This diaper caddy makes life easier for parents by providing a diaper-changing station and storage in one easy-to-use product.

What you’ll love: Ubbi takes its product one step further by providing a changing station within the caddy. It has matching wipe dispensers and a changing mat that’s easy to clean and extremely sturdy.

What you should consider: Check your product to ensure it’s not damaged and has the required parts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Buy Buy Baby

Top diaper caddy for the money

Trend Lab Diaper Caddy

What you need to know: Trend Lab designed its diaper caddy for parents who need a high-quality, budget-friendly product.

What you’ll love: This diaper caddy doesn’t feature a changing station, but it does have three large interior pockets and eight smaller exterior pockets that utilize every square inch. It comes in various colors and designs, so you can pick and choose the one that matches your other baby products. This model is machine washable.

What you should consider: The diaper caddy can lose some of its structure after heavy use and time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Buy Buy Baby

Worth checking out

Lil Dandelion Baby Diaper Caddy Organizer

What you need to know: Lil Dandelion’s diaper caddy has a minimalist approach in regard to its style and large design.

What you’ll love: This caddy is oversized and comes with several color options for the interior. However, the exterior material is always the same gray color. The felt helps the diaper caddy maintain its structure and shape over time.

What you should consider: You may not need the amount of space an oversized diaper caddy provides.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christopher Lee writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.