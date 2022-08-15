(DC News Now) — When a product makes its way to store shelves there is a reasonable assumption of safety. The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) is primarily tasked with ensuring the reasonable safety of consumer goods, but sometimes dangerous defects or hazardous mixups occur. In these cases, a recall is issued.

The following products from major US brands have been recalled as of today. If you have any of the listed items be sure to check your packaging against the information provided and avoid using/consuming any products which have been listed for recall.