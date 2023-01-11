Which popular hair sprays at Sephora are best?

Hair spray keeps your hair looking its best, setting styles and keeping pesky stray hair in place. It doesn’t damage your hair, so it’s suitable for everyday use, though some people only need it for special occasions when they’re sporting elaborate hairdos.

Sephora offers several popular types of hair spray that can provide multiple levels of hold. Bear in mind that hair sprays with more hold usually keep hair in place more effectively.

What is hair spray?

Hair spray is a product that can be put in your hair to protect against a wide range of concerns such as frizz and movement. It helps to hold and better keep your hair in place throughout your daily activities.

What is a texturizing spray?

A texturizing hair spray is lighter than typical hair sprays. It helps avoid nuisances such as sticky hair and keeps hair free of a typically crunchy feel that can sometimes be found with heavy hair sprays. Texturizing sprays maintain a hold on the hair while keeping it more vibrant for a longer amount of time. They absorb oil and add volume. Although texturizing sprays also create some hold, they aren’t the same as hair spray that focuses specifically on hold.

How long can hair spray last?

Hair sprays can last about three years before they expire if they remain unopened. However, if the hair spray is open or the seal is broken, it lasts about 1 1/2 years, depending on the ingredients and environment.

How long can hair spray last in hair?

The time varies because it depends on factors such as the sprays’ ingredients and your hair texture and style. A good hair spray usually lasts several hours, and it can last the entire day under the right circumstances.

Best popular light-hold hair sprays at Sephora

Light-hold hair spray has a low level of grip that is ideal for a few occasional stray hairs. It keeps hair maintained and can help to lessen frizz.

Top light-hold hair sprays

Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Soft Texture Finishing Spray

This spray has a feather-soft feel, conditioning hair and adding shine while providing a light amount of hold with a soft texture. It has UV filters to protect against the drying effects of the sun.

Sold by Sephora

Bumble and Bumble Does It All Light Hold Hair Spray

Thanks to its light hold, this hair spray enhances the natural movement of your hair and leaves it touchable and brushable. It’s suitable for all hair types, from straight to tightly coiled.

Sold by Sephora

Best popular medium-hold hair sprays at Sephora

Medium-hold hair spray holds and maintains hair in specific styles and can even add volume. Medium-strength hair sprays keep more of your hair in place for longer and tend to be much stronger than light hair sprays. These products also tend to be heavier in nature than light-hold hair sprays.

Top medium-hold hair sprays

Living Proof Mini Style Lab Flex Hairspray

This hair spray works on all hair types and offers a medium amount of hold in order to keep hair in place. It offers heat protection and can be used on dry or damp hair, so apply it as needed. It’s suitable for fine to thick hair and works with straight, wavy, curly and coiled textures.

Sold by Sephora

Moroccanoil Luminous Hair Spray Medium Hold

The spray works well with hair types such as straight to coiled. It includes argan oil and works to combat both humidity and pesky frizz. The hair spray works to add a healthy amount of shine back into the hair.

Sold by Sephora

Living ProofStyle Lab Flex Hairspray

Its medium hold allows it to keep styles in place for longer, but it’s still flexible and doesn’t leave hair stiff. It’s suitable for fine, medium and thick hair and straight, wavy or curly hair types.

Sold by Sephora

Bumble and Bumble Spray de Mode Flexible Hold Hairspray

Thanks to its ability to hold hair in place while still allowing movement, this is a perfect medium-hold spray. It works on hair types from straight to tightly coiled, providing a touchable, brushable finish.

Sold by Sephora

Alterna Haircare Caviar Anti-Aging Working Hair Spray

This spray works with hair types such as wavy to tightly coiled and works to wrangle difficult frizz. It also combats potentially harmful UV rays with a hold that varies between light and medium grip. It contains ingredients that work to battle aging and comes in two sizes.

Sold by Sephora

Best popular texturizing hair spray at Sephora

A texturizing hair spray is a great alternative to regular hair sprays if you need to add volume and a light amount of hold for a specific event.

Top texturizing hair spray

Ouai Texturizing Hair Spray

The texturizing product works with hair textures from thin to thick in order to create both volume and hold. It works for all hair types from straight to tightly coiled. It’s cruelty-free and has a pleasant floral scent.

Sold by Sephora

