Blond-toning shampoos are often purple, the opposite of yellow, as it neutralizes brassy tones and leaves hair the intended shade.

Which conditioners for bleached hair are best?

People with naturally blond hair are rare, so it’s common for people to bleach and dye their hair to achieve a lighter shade than their natural color. Unfortunately, bleached hair is prone to damage and dryness, so it needs extra care.

The right hair care regimen, and especially the right conditioner, can soothe and even repair damaged and broken hair. A top conditioner for bleached hair is the Amika Bust Your Brass Cool Blonde Conditioner, which pairs a deep toning purple shade with rich conditioning power.

What to know before you buy a conditioner for bleached hair

Conditioner

Shampoo and conditioner sets are common to buy in tandem, but for bleached hair, the conditioner matters most. Ideally, it’s super moisturizing to help heal the damaged hair and also contains some toning ingredients to help avoid brassiness. A common combination is a toning shampoo and a moisturizing conditioner.

Tint

Purple conditioners are popular among those who want to achieve a white-blond or silver look, as well as with those who simply want to minimize brassiness in their bleached hair. The extent to which the conditioner will tone depends on how often you use it. Using toning conditioners too often can lead to blue or purple undertones in the hair.

Hair type

Most bleached hair faces similar effects from the bleach, but hair type still factors in. Thick hair, wavy, curly or kinky hair will all need more moisture in general than fine, straight hair. In addition, bleach can damage finer hair more severely since there is less of it to begin with. Take your own hair type into account when searching for a conditioner for bleached hair, and keep an eye out for additional breakage or abnormal hair loss.

What to look for in a quality conditioner for bleached hair

Deep conditioning

Ideally, a conditioner for bleached hair is highly moisturizing and provides some deep conditioning benefits. Deep conditioners need to be left in the hair longer, but in exchange, smooth out and hydrate severely damage hair.

Active ingredients

Conditioners aimed at repairing the severe damage bleach can often do to hair usually include specialized ingredients like amino acids and proteins, as well as natural oils and botanicals. Keep an eye out for these, as well as for any ingredients you may be allergic to.

Color

Most toning shampoos come in either a purple or blue tone. Purple tones are ideal for bleached hair, while blue tones are generally meant for graying hair and will make the hair appear silver instead of blond. Pay attention to the color, as many toning conditioners can deposit a small amount of color in the hair. They can also stain bathtubs, showers and sinks, so be careful when using them.

How much you can expect to spend on conditioner for bleached hair

Specialized conditioner for bleached hair comes at a higher price than standard conditioners. Expect to spend between $12 and $30 or more for a quality product that contains all the benefits you’re looking for.

Conditioner for bleached hair FAQ

Will toning conditioner turn my hair purple?

A. No. Using toning conditioner more frequently than recommended on the package or leaving it in for too long can occasionally leave some purple or blue-toned patches in the hair, but it won’t have the same effect as hair dye. All hair is different, and the amount of color the conditioner leaves behind usually also depends on the shade of your hair.

Will toning conditioner help repair damaged hair?

A. For the most part, super moisturizing conditioners that contain ingredients that actively repair damaged hair will not also be strong toners. There are some options that feature a solid marriage between the two, but if your hair is excessively bleach-damaged, it’s best to use a strong toning shampoo paired with a reparative conditioner.

What are the best conditioners for bleached hair to buy?

Top conditioner for bleached hair

Amika Bust Your Brass Cool Blonde Conditioner

What you need to know: This high-quality toning conditioner matches hair healing with a strong toning power.

What you’ll love: It doesn’t sacrifice color for moisturization, so it’s a great pairing of both traits that matter for bleached hair. It uses vegan proteins, which provide keratin-like healing effects, and features a unique bond care technology

What you should consider: Some users disliked the fragrance and found the color to be not bright enough on its own.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Top conditioner for bleached hair for the money

Pravana The Perfect Blonde Purple Toning Conditioner

What you need to know: This bright toning conditioner removes all traces of brassiness with its deep purple color.

What you’ll love: It’s paraben, sulfate and phthalate free, as well as being a formidable toner for those looking for a blond or ashier color.

What you should consider: It’s not the most reparative conditioner, as it emphasizes toning over-moisturizing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner

What you need to know: A cult salon favorite, Olaplex products use a unique formulation to link broken bonds, repairing dry, brittle or damaged hair. This conditioner is a great at-home option to heal bleached-blond hair.

What you’ll love: It’s sulfate, paraben and phthalate free. Many reviewers claim it saved their damaged hair.

What you should consider: It’s not a toning conditioner, so it won’t keep hair from getting brassy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sephora

