Which drugstore shampoos for oily hair are best?

If you have oily hair, you’ve probably spent a lot of time trying to prevent oily buildup and the greasy look that follows. Premium hair care products for oily hair are available, but they can be costly, so an affordable drugstore shampoo may be what you need to keep your oily hair looking fresh and clean.

The main purpose of drugstore shampoos for oily hair is to remove and control oil, but there are formulas to match other needs as well.

What is drugstore shampoo for oily hair?

The term “drugstore” is often used to describe hair care and beauty products available at drugstores or variety retail chains. Drugstore products are far more affordable than luxury brands sold by high-end departments or specialty stores.

Although the name implies that you have to go to a store to buy them, you can find popular drugstore shampoos for oily hair from online retailers that offer “drugstore” products.

Causes of oily hair

Some people are naturally prone to oily hair caused by excessive production of sebum from the sebaceous glands. However, greasy-looking hair can also be caused by vitamin deficiencies, hormonal imbalances, environmental factors and product buildup.

How shampoo for oily hair works

Shampoos for oily hair are formulated with powerful cleansing agents called surfactants that are highly effective at washing away oil. By also removing buildup, these formulas detoxify hair and scalp for bouncy, grease-free locks.

While oil-control shampoo has a reputation for drying out hair, many quality products today moisturize hair without feeling heavy or adding buildup.

Types of drugstore shampoos for oily hair

Many people with oily hair also contend with other hair concerns. Some also look for products made with natural ingredients instead of artificial chemicals. The right type of oily hair shampoo for you will fit your needs and reduce oil at the same time.

Clarifying: Some drugstore shampoos for oily hair have formulas that remove buildup caused by oil, impurities and hair products.

Moisturizing : Because combination hair can be oily at the roots and dry at the ends, a shampoo that controls oil and contains moisturizing ingredients tackles both problems.

: Because combination hair can be oily at the roots and dry at the ends, a shampoo that controls oil and contains moisturizing ingredients tackles both problems. Dandruff control: It’s common for dandruff to occur with oily hair, as it’s often caused by a fungus that thrives on scalp oil. Therefore, some dandruff shampoos are made to control both oil and dandruff.

It’s common for dandruff to occur with oily hair, as it’s often caused by a fungus that thrives on scalp oil. Therefore, some dandruff shampoos are made to control both oil and dandruff. Natural: For those who prefer using products made with natural ingredients, the best choice is a shampoo that controls oil with ingredients such as apple cider vinegar and botanicals.

What are the best drugstore shampoos for oily hair?

Top moisturizing drugstore shampoos for oily hair

American Crew Daily Moisturizing Shampoo for Oily Hair

Despite being ultra-hydrating, this shampoo doesn’t leave hair greasy, so it’s ideal for people with oily scalps. It’s vegan and cruelty-free and doesn’t contain silicone, so it won’t leave a buildup that can weigh down oily hair.

Nexxus Hydra-Light Weightless Shampoo

This shampoo’s weightless, silicone-free formula cleanses without depositing additives onto hair that can weigh it down and cause it to look oily. It contains deep sea minerals that moisturize while leaving hair feeling light and bouncy.

Matrix Biolage Cooling Mint Scalp Sync Shampoo

This shampoo contains mint that removes oil, inhibits bacterial growth, and leaves hair and scalp feeling fresh and clean. The formula is conditioning and smells great.

Top clarifying drugstore shampoos for oily hair

Garnier Fructis Pure Clean Fortifying Shampoo

This fortifying shampoo won’t weigh down oily hair, because it doesn’t contain silicone. Users can’t get enough of the fresh scent.

Neutrogena Anti-Residue Shampoo

Although gentle enough to use on sensitive scalps and fragile hair, Neutrogena’s clarifying shampoo removes residue that can make hair look oily. The formula doesn’t contain artificial colors or dyes.

Paul Mitchell Shampoo Two, Clarifying

Although suitable for all hair types, this shampoo is especially good for oily hair. It deep cleans hair to remove buildup and has a cruelty-free vegan formula.

Top dandruff control drugstore shampoos for oily hair

Bellisso Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Conditioner Set

By soothing the scalp, this shampoo reduces flakiness to treat dandruff without being overly harsh. It comes in a set, so you get a conditioner as well. The apple cider vinegar naturally promotes shine.

Dove Dermacare Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

Not only does this shampoo control dandruff and oil while cleansing hair and scalp, it’s also pH balanced to keep hair soft and manageable. Repeat customers love the light, coconut scent.

Head and Shoulders Clinical Strength Dandruff Defense and Advanced Oil Control Shampoo

Made by a top brand, this shampoo removes and controls oil while promoting a healthy, dandruff-free scalp. It’s great for people with major oil and dandruff issues.

Top natural drugstore shampoos for oily hair

Wow Skin Science Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo

This shampoo is made with raw apple cider that’s great for detoxifying your scalp and hair while gently cleaning away buildup and oil. The formula doesn’t contain parabens, artificial colors, sulfates or silicone.

Live Clean Rebalancing Mineral Clay Shampoo

This shampoo appeals to those who love natural hair care products, with a formula that’s 98% natural and made without artificial or harsh ingredients. It has a rebalancing formula that helps reduce oiliness without drying hair.

Maple Holistics Degrease Shampoo

This shampoo controls oil with natural plant-based ingredients that are gentle and moisturizing. The clarifying formula also does a good job removing buildup that can weigh hair down and make it look greasy.

