In France, Germany, Switzerland and a few other countries, Bio-Oil is known as Bi-Oil. In Japan, it is Bioil.

What’s the best Bio-Oil product?

Bio-Oil is a multipurpose skin care brand launched in 1987 by Dieter Beier, a German chemist and cosmetic scientist who was living in South Africa. It’s now a cult favorite among people and celebrities with scars and stretch marks. Owned since 2000 by South African brothers Justin and David Letschert, it continues to focus on the research and development of oil as a base for hydrating vitamins and healing ingredients.

If you have dry skin or are looking to prevent or improve the appearance of scars, Bio-Oil Skin Care Oil is an effective choice that provides multiple benefits.

What to know before you buy a Bio-Oil product

Oil-based products

Though body oils are now commonplace in skin care, when it was launched, Bio-Oil was one of a kind. The brand was a pioneer in creating an oil the skin absorbed like a cream or lotion while having the potency of mineral and natural oils. All of its products are made with oil and plant extracts. They focus on a gentle, yet effective, hydrating treatment to increase moisture, lock in hydration, strengthen and protect your skin, and improve its appearance.

Multipurpose use

Bio-Oil products are easy to use and apply in a variety of ways. Because the oil-based formulas are packed with ingredients that work on general appearance and skin health, you can use it for targeted concerns or in any other way suitable for your skin care routine.

For instance, one person may use it daily to treat scarring from surgery, stretch marks and acne scars, while another person may use it as a quick cuticle treatment and yet another may enjoy its hydrating ingredients by adding some into a bath.

Distribution

Unlike most skin care brands, Bio-Oil does not sell its products on its website, and it doesn’t have a physical store. This is because it focuses solely on its products’ research and formulation to ensure their effectiveness. All of its products are licensed to skin care retailers for distribution. They’re available in over 100 countries and have won multiple international awards.

Fragrance

Fragrance has long been debated in the world of skin care. While many find no issue with it, others cannot tolerate any fragrance on their skin. Though Bio-Oil is hypoallergenic and suitable for sensitive skin, you should avoid it if fragrance is particularly a concern for you and try fragrance-free options instead.

What to look for in a quality Bio-Oil product

Formula

Bio-Oil was inspired by the oil ducks naturally have in their feathers that enables them to swim. Its lightweight, water-resistant properties were re-created in the lab, the company says, and PurCellin oil was formed. This is one of the major ingredients that give the products their thin consistency and allow quick absorption into your skin. No actual ducks are used in the formulation; Bio-Oil is vegan and cruelty-free.

Hydrating oils

Made with cosmetic-grade mineral oil, Bio-Oil products have a ton of healthy hydrating ingredients and antioxidants that serve as emollients, stimulating new skin growth and suppleness. Some of the ingredients that help moisturize your skin are:

PurCellin oil

Vitamins A and E

Calendula oil

Lavender oil

Rosemary oil

Chamomile oil

How much you can expect to spend on a Bio-Oil product

They range from $6-$30 for single products and up to $44 for a bundle.

Bio-Oil products FAQ

Is Bio-Oil good?

A. Yes. It’s an effective treatment for dryness, reducing the appearance of scars and having other uses that vary according to skin concern.

When should I use Bio-Oil?

A. You can use Bio-Oil products as soon as you notice dryness or scars forming. However, don’t apply any of the products on broken skin.

Can you use Bio-Oil on your face?

A. Yes. It’s lightweight and noncomedogenic, meaning that it will not clog your pores and cause acne.

How long will it take to see results from using Bio-Oil?

A. The brand recommends that its products be used twice daily for three months for clear results to be seen. However, all skin types are different and results will vary.

What’s the best Bio-Oil product to buy?

Top Bio-Oil product

Bio-Oil Skin Care Oil

What you need to know: This is a great moisturizing multipurpose oil for all types of skin that helps fade blemishes such as stretch marks and acne scars.

What you’ll love: Packed with powerful plant extracts and antioxidants, this oil is easily absorbed into skin, provides hydration, protects and strengthens your skin and helps smooth uneven skin tone. It’s also great for sensitive and acne-prone skin, as its light formula doesn’t cause irritation or clog your pores.

What you should consider: The brand recommends using the oil regularly for at least three months to see visible results. Using it for shorter periods may not be as effective.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Top Bio-Oil product for the money

Bio-Oil Moisturizing Body Lotion

What you need to know: This is a lightweight lotion that replenishes dry skin and leaves a radiant, silky finish.

What you’ll love: With instant absorption, this oil-based lotion is formulated to lock in hydration and keep your skin supple and fresh without being greasy. It is vegan, cruelty-free and contains active ingredients and plant extracts such as hyaluronic acid and shea oil that promote healthy skin.

What you should consider: Some people find it too lightweight and a little runny.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel

What you need to know: This gel-based formula is light and forms a thin layer on your skin to prevent moisture loss.

What you’ll love: Made especially for dry skin, it helps restore moisture and soothe dryness and flakiness. It also helps with inflammation and contains calming oils such as lavender, chamomile and sunflower oil. A little of it goes a long way.

What you should consider: Some people have noted that it does not absorb as quickly as other Bio-Oil products. Some users have also found pieces of plastic in the packaging.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Nentapmun Gomwalk writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.